Top 9 New Sitcoms to Add to Your Watchlist

Sitcoms are those delightful half-hour slices of laughter that become a go-to escape for many after a long, tiring day. There’s something truly magical about these shows — with their quirky characters and relatable plots. They’re designed to pave their way into our lives. Think about it. How many times do people quote Chandler (played by the late Matthew Perry) from Friends or laugh recalling a stupid thing that Barney did in How I Met Your Mother? Well, it’s often — at least for people who have watched a certain show.
These iconic sitcoms become more than just shows; they transform into familiar spaces. They can become cozy retreats from the daily grind. And the beauty is, every year, a fresh batch of sitcoms aims to do just the same. However, very few are able to hit the mark, and let’s be real, it’s tough to find the right one. This guide details the top trending sitcoms for 2023 and onwards and they’re all good. Let’s get started.
1. That ‘90s Show
For those who reveled in the antics of That ’70s Show, there’s a fresh treat in store: That ‘90s Show. This sequel series, set in the familiar Point Place, WI, is led by Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler. Kitty and Red Forman also return — portrayed by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, respectively. But this isn’t just a trip down memory lane with the original cast; there’s a new generation to get acquainted with, like their granddaughter Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda. This show blends the humor and charm of the original with a refreshing ‘90s vibe — as it’s basically made for ‘90s kids.
2. United States of AI
United States of AI is a heartfelt comedy that shines a light on the unique bond formed during wartime. Set in Columbus, Ohio, it revolves around Riley, a Marine combat veteran, and Awalmir (Al), his trusted Afghan interpreter. Both partners navigate the challenges of civilian life — with Riley facing PTSD and a rocky relationship with his estranged wife, Vanessa. Committed to helping Riley, Al sets a mission to reunite him with Vanessa. Starring Adhir Kalyan as the ever-loyal Al and Parker Young as Riley, this sitcom has had a good two-season run.
3. Letterkenny
Letterkenny is a sitcom loaded with hearty chuckles and a slice of rural life. Set in the small town of Letterkenny in Ontario, Canada, this show delves into the hilarious antics and squabbles of its quirky residents, from farmers to hockey players. Just like That ‘70s Show, Letterkenny creates its own set of iconic lines and moments that stick. Think of it as a modern-day dive into small-town humor, with sharp wit and unforgettable characters. The show stars and is created by Jared Keeso.
4. Shoresy
Shoresy is a spin-off of Letterkenny. It centers on Shoresy, a character who has a mysterious and funny off-screen presence in Letterkenny. Letterkenny only introduces the viewers to his voice, never his face. The interesting part is, both the lead character of Letterkenny and Shoresy, is played by Keeso, the show’s lead and creator himself. Now, it’s in Shoresy that the audience gets to see him and actually dives into the goofy, broken, and humorous quirk of this character firsthand.
5. Young Sheldon
Young Sheldon follows the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, the beloved character from The Big Bang Theory. Set in Texas, the show follows a 9-year-old Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) as he navigates his way through school and family life. Sheldon has an exceptionally high IQ. Zoe Perry plays Sheldon’s mother. Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord also star.
6. Ghosts (BBC)
Ghosts is a unique show and takes a humorous take on the afterlife. Set in a dilapidated country house, it chronicles the lives of its deceased inhabitants who coexist with the living owners. When the ghosts attempt to communicate, it creates chaos and hence follows the humor. It follows the journey of different ghosts and even digs into the backstory of some who have been lost for thousands of years. The show stars Charlotte Ritchie, Ben Willbond, and Jim Howick, among several others. The series became so famous that it even has an American adaptation now.
7. The Upshaws
Centering on a Black blue-collar family in Indiana, The Upshaws is Co-created by Wanda Sykes, who also stars alongside Mike Epps and Kim Fields in the show. This sitcom delves into the nuances of the modern society. It’s basically just good vibes, good life, and true-to-life storytelling of a black family.
8. Blockbuster
Blockbuster is the brainchild of Venessa Ramos (the writer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine). The cast ensemble is led by none other than the witty and funny Randall Park. The sitcom delves into the lives of employees striving to keep the once-giant video rental business afloat. With Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove in supporting roles and a workspace plot, you’re almost looking at another Brooklyn Nine-Nine minus Jake Peralta and the Nine-Nine precinct.
9. Arrested Development
Arrested Development is a modern classic — it ended back in 2019. The show chronicles the life of the dysfunctional Bluth family. When their patriarch is sent to prison, the family struggles with their newfound financial woes. With a stellar cast including Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, and Portia de Rossi, its wit and intricate humor have earned it a cult following. It’s a great choice for anyone looking to binge-watch a great sitcom.