Even if you don’t know Kurtwood Smith by name, there’s a good chance you’ve seen his face several times over the years. Since starting his acting career in the early 1980s, he has built an impressive resume that includes dozens of successful projects. That said, he is probably best known for his role as Red Forman in the popular sitcom That ’70s Show – a character he played for more than a decade. Now, fans will be excited to know that he will be reprising his role as Red for the upcoming series That ’90s Show. On top of his work as an actor, he will also be one of the show’s producers. Even though Kurtwood is now in his late 70s, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down and he’s excited to keep sharing his talents with the world. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kurtwood Smith.
1. He’s Was Born In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is one of those states that you probably don’t think much about unless you’re from there. Kurtwood was born there although he and his family relocated to California when he was young. He grew up in the San Fernando Valley and attended Canoga Park High School where he graduated in 1961.
2. He Didn’t Get Into Acting Until College
Kurtwood didn’t grow up with dreams of becoming an actor. In fact, some would consider him a late bloomer when it comes to discovering his love for performing. During an interview with the AV Club, he said, “I hadn’t actually done any acting, or considered it until I was in college and… not doing well. I didn’t really have an interest. I wanted to go to school, but I didn’t really know what to do. So I ended up taking an acting class and I did quite well, and I thought, “Well, let’s see how this goes.” And it went well, and like in anything else, I just kept getting reinforced in what I was doing, and everything just kind of fell into line.”
3. He Has An MFA
Kurtwood may have gotten into acting a little later than some people, but once the acting bug bit him he knew that he had to do everything he could to sharpen his skills. After graduating from San Jose State College, he went on to attend Stanford University where he graduated with a master of fine arts degree.
4. He’s A Voice Actor
Kurtwood’s live-action work is what has made him famous. However, some people may not know that he is also an accomplished voice actor who has worked on a wide variety of projects throughout his career. Some of his most noteworthy voice acting credits include Beware the Batman and Ultra City Smiths.
5. He Drew Inspiration From His Stepfather When Playing Red Forman
Red Forman may be a fictional character, but at the core, he is an embodiment of someone who Kurtwood was very close to: his stepfather. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kurtwood shared that Forman was inspired by his stepfather “in terms of his attitude, his voice, the walk and the edge that he had”. Sadly, however, Kurtwood’s stepfather passed away a few months before That ’70s Show debuted.
6. He’s A Grandfather
Throughout his career, Kurtwood has chosen to stay pretty private when it comes to his personal life. However, those who follow him on social media can get a glimpse into what his life outside of work is like. Kurtwood is a very devoted family man and he’s a very proud grandfather who looks forward to spending time with his loved ones whenever he can.
7. He Has More Than 150 Acting Credits
To say that Kurtwood’s acting resume is impressive would probably be a bit of an understatement. He has achieved a level of consistency and longevity that is relatively rare in the entertainment industry. Kurtwood’s IMDB page reports that he has 160 acting credits which include both voice and live-action work.
8. He Likes Playing Bad Guys
There are some actors who don’t like to play villains because they don’t want to be associated with those types of characters. That isn’t true for Kurtwood, though. He has been quoted as saying, “I love playing villains. When you’re a bad guy, you get to do many real nasty things. It’s a lot of fun.”
9. He’s A Baseball Fan
We didn’t find any information to suggest that Kurtwood has ever been a competitive athlete. However, we do know that he is a sports fan and he particularly enjoys baseball. Since he has lived in southern California for much of his life, it’s not too surprising that he is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
10. He’s Named After a Country Singer
Kurtwood’s first name is what many people would consider unusual. However, there’s a very interesting story behind it. Apparently, Kurtwood’s mother was a fan of a country musician Kurt and wanted to name her son after him. Since she felt like the name Kurt Smith would be too short, she decided to add ‘wood’ to the end of his first name.