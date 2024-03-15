6 Ways Full House’s Mishaps Topped Those In Fuller House

Remember the Circus That Was DJ’s 13th Birthday
Let’s start with a bang, or should I say a pie to the face? In Full House Season 3, Episode 10: ‘The Greatest Birthday on Earth’, the Tanner clan tries to throw DJ a circus-themed bash, and naturally, it’s a disaster. Between Danny’s clown cake rant and Stephanie’s juggling act that was more drop than toss, the episode was a comedic gold mine.
They all sit down together for a celebratory meal, and Danny leads the family in honoring DJ with a heartfelt toast, which is pretty much the sweet icing on the cake of chaos. Fuller House tried to throw parties, but let’s be real, they were more like polite gatherings than three-ring circuses.
Danny’s Clean Sweep Rebellion
Danny Tanner and his cleaning supplies were like peanut butter and jelly—perfect together. In Full House Season 5, Episode 22: ‘The Trouble with Danny’, his obsession drives everyone nuts, sparking a family mutiny. It was a clean fight, but messy in emotions.
Danny Tanner’s obsession with cleanliness culminates in ‘The Trouble with Danny,’ leading to a humorous but telling family intervention. Fuller House had messes, sure, but none that required an intervention.
Stephanie’s Not So Adulting Moment
Oh, Steph. When she ‘accidentally’ joined an adult dating service in Full House Season 6, Episode 13: ‘The Dating Game’, we all cringed and laughed at the same time. It was a mishap that really showed us how far off the rails the Tanner family could go.
Stephanie’s accidental venture into adult dating services occurs in ‘The Dating Game,’ resulting in a comical mix-up that stretches the usual ‘Full House’ family misadventures into new territory. Fuller House had its share of dating disasters, but none that made you want to hide under your couch cushion.
Jesse’s Very Unmerry Christmas Arrest
Nothing says ‘Happy Holidays’ like getting cuffed by the cops over a misunderstanding. In Full House Season 8, Episode 11: ‘Arrest Ye Merry Gentlemen’, Jesse lands himself behind bars due to an expensive bill mix-up.
The festive episode ‘Arrest Ye Merry Gentlemen’ takes a humorous twist when Jesse is mistakenly arrested over a confusion involving an expensive bill, bringing Christmas chaos unlike any other. Fuller House had its moments, but did they ever have an uncle in the slammer? I think not.
A Touching Goodbye to Papouli
Now let’s take a turn down Serious Lane. The episode where we said goodbye to Papouli was the tearjerker of the series. In Full House Season 7, Episode 17: ‘The Last Dance’, we saw a depth of emotion that sitcoms rarely touch.
This is one of the only Full House episodes to make those who watched it universally cry by the end. Fuller House had its sad moments, but nothing that quite matched the lump-in-throat level of this goodbye.
Jesse’s Hair-iffic Disaster
Last but certainly not least, who could forget Jesse’s hair tragedy? When Stephanie took scissors to his locks in Full House Season 2, Episode 1: ‘Cutting It Close’, it was an absolute scream—literally for Jesse. The man loved his hair almost as much as Elvis!
Jesse and Becky grew up a lot in this episode, which is saying something considering it revolved around an accidental mullet. Fuller House had bad hair days too, but none so iconic as this snip-snap nightmare.
In conclusion, while Fuller House gave it the old college try, it just couldn’t top the mishap magic of its predecessor. From DJ’s chaotic circus party to Jesse’s brush with law enforcement holiday style, Full House set the bar high for sitcom shenanigans. And let’s not overlook those moments that tugged at our heartstrings—Papouli’s departure left us all reaching for tissues. So here’s to Full House—the king of calamity and heart.
