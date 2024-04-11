General Hospital Spoilers for April 8 to April 12, 2024

Port Charles Drama Unfolds
This week on General Hospital, the drama intensifies with unexpected turns and heartfelt moments. From the stables to the heart of the city, our beloved characters face challenges and make decisions that could change everything. Let’s dive into the spoilers for April 8 through April 12, 2024.
Lois Returns to Neddie’s Side
Fans have been abuzz with the notion that Lois could be the key to unlocking Ned’s current predicament. With speculation rife, it seems Lois’s return could be imminent.
Sasha and Cody’s Stable Relationship
The stables have become a place of joy for Sasha, who finds working alongside Cody more than just a pastime.
Jason’s Mysterious Gift for Carly
Jason has something he wants to give to Carly, stirring curiosity and speculation.
Ava’s Secret Search at Sonny’s
Ava‘s actions are under scrutiny as she searches for something within Sonny’s home.
Gregory’s Personal Concerns
Gregory opens up about personal matters, suggesting that his storyline will delve into more intimate territory.
Finn opens up to Elizabeth about his dad. This sharing of vulnerabilities could lead to new dynamics between characters.
Sonya Eddy’s Impactful Loss
The General Hospital family feels a deep loss with the passing of Sonya Eddy. The executive producer shared,
I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy, reflecting the sentiment of many who admired her talent.
Sonny’s Proposal to Nina
The stakes are high as Sonny makes a heartfelt proposal to Nina.
The proposal Sonny does to Nina is as good as it gets, indicating a pivotal moment in their relationship that could be threatened by hidden truths.
Franco Baldwin’s Big Impression
Franco Baldwin is set to make a significant impact on Elizabeth Webber.
General Hospital spoilers hint Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) is about to impress Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) with in a big way…. This development could also affect Aiden’s experiences and challenges.