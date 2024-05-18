General Hospital Welcomes Giovanni Mazza As Brook Lynns Cousin

The guest list for the upcoming wedding of Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) on General Hospital is expanding, as new faces join the celebration. The recent addition includes Giovanni Mazza, who will portray Giovanni Cerullo, a cousin of Brook Lynn. As a talented violinist, Mazza brings more than just his acting skills to the show; he will be showcasing his musical talent during the nuptials set to air the week of May 13.
I am so honored, grateful, and ecstatic to announce the big news! The biggest thank you to @generalhospitalabc for bringing me on and @hlywd1977 for being the absolute best agent in Hollywood! So much love and joy to my new fam! YAY!
– Giovanni Mazza.
Mazza’s acting career began early. In his hometown of Chicago, he was cast in a Walmart commercial campaign at the age of eight. Among his notable performances are roles in Bella and the Bulldogs (2015), Chicago Fire, and several independent films. His knack for acting has earned him recognition and now a spot on the beloved series General Hospital.
Adding to his credentials, Mazza is a dual citizen of Italy and the United States. His global perspective has contributed to his dynamic approach to both acting and music. Over recent years, he has performed solo violin at various prestigious events, including NBA games and halftime shows which further solidify his reputation as an artistic virtuoso.
As Giovanni Cerrullo, Mazza will play a pivotal role in Chase and Brook Lynn’s wedding scenes. There is speculation that his charm might spark new romantic storylines within Port Charles. Currently attending high school in Chicago, Mazza balances his academic responsibilities with his burgeoning entertainment career.
The upcoming wedding also heralds a reunion of the Bensonhurst Brigade in Port Charles. Reports from Soaps.com suggest that Brook Lynn’s grandparents, Carmine (George Russo) and Gloria (Ellen Travolta), will return for this major event.
While details about how long Mazza will remain on the show after the wedding are still under wraps, fans are excited about this fresh storyline development. The addition of Giovanni Cerrullo could potentially open up new narratives, especially during summer when General Hospital typically brings youthful vibrancy and drama into its mix.