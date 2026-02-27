Noah Emmerich: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Noah Emmerich
February 27, 1965
New York City, US
61 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Noah Emmerich?
Noah Nicholas Emmerich is an American actor known for his compelling presence and nuanced character portrayals. His versatile performances consistently add depth to both film and television projects.
He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Marlon in the critically acclaimed The Truman Show, a performance that showcased his ability to blend warmth with underlying tension. Emmerich has since become a reliable presence in complex narratives.
Early Life and Education
Noah Nicholas Emmerich was born in New York City, the youngest of three sons to concert pianist Constance and art dealer André Emmerich. His family’s artistic background provided an early immersion in creative pursuits.
He attended the Dalton School and later graduated from Yale University with a history degree. During his time at Yale, Emmerich also sang with the a cappella group The Yale Spizzwinks(?).
Notable Relationships
Noah Nicholas Emmerich married actress Melissa Fitzgerald in 1998, a union that lasted until their divorce in 2003. More recently, he married actress and producer Mary Regency Boies in 2014.
Emmerich remains married to Mary Regency Boies, and the couple resides in New York City. There are no public records of him having children.
Career Highlights
Noah Nicholas Emmerich earned significant acclaim for playing FBI Agent Stan Beeman in the FX series The Americans, running from 2013 to 2018. His portrayal secured a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.
Beyond his acting, Emmerich has also stepped behind the camera as a director. He helmed three episodes of The Americans and two episodes of the series Billions, demonstrating his storytelling abilities beyond performance.
