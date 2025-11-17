Hey Pandas, What Gift Would You Like To Have Under The Christmas Tree?

Everyone has a wishlist, but it doesn’t always get fulfilled to their satisfaction. There’s a longing in everyone’s heart for that one thing that will bring them joy.

#1

A job

#2

New towels… Getting old I suppose

#3

An Apple Pencil and nice pens :)

#4

Lego Rivendell set.

#5

Either a dual passport or gel pens of every colour they can manufacture

#6

ᖴOᖇ ᗰY ᗪEᑭᖇEᔕᔕIOᑎ TO GO ᗩᗯᗩY.

#7

aced exams

#8

My boyfriend.

#9

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMASSSSS IS YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU

#10

maybe flat beads so i can make an envy flag bracelet

#11

More subscribers/watch hours on YouTube so I can get paid for my videos. I’m trying to save up for crocs for my friend’s birthday gift, (she’s wanted them for years lol) but they’re expensive and I can’t afford them yet. My workweek is only 4 or 5 hours in total since I’m still in school and only allowed to work on the weekends, so I can’t make enough money quickly (my friends birthday is shortly after Christmas)

I’m just 200 subscribers away from being able to make money off my videos :D I’m pretty sure you need 1,000 subscribers.

#12

good quality gel pens and markers. i am drawing so much and i dont have good enough quality pens to draw with :(((

#13

For the costs of living to go back down. For everyone to be paid a livable wage from holding one full time job (instead 4 – 5 full time jobs per person × 6) living in a 1 bedroom apartment. Maybe a tiny home built entirely of materials made from recycled trash. And world peace…or is that asking too much?

