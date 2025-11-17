Hey Pandas, What Gift Would You Like To Have Under The Christmas Tree?

Everyone has a wishlist, but it doesn’t always get fulfilled to their satisfaction. There’s a longing in everyone’s heart for that one thing that will bring them joy.
#1
A job
#2
New towels… Getting old I suppose
#3
An Apple Pencil and nice pens :)
#4
Lego Rivendell set.
#5
Either a dual passport or gel pens of every colour they can manufacture
#6
ᖴOᖇ ᗰY ᗪEᑭᖇEᔕᔕIOᑎ TO GO ᗩᗯᗩY.
#7
aced exams
#8
My boyfriend.
#9
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMASSSSS IS YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
#10
maybe flat beads so i can make an envy flag bracelet
#11
More subscribers/watch hours on YouTube so I can get paid for my videos. I’m trying to save up for crocs for my friend’s birthday gift, (she’s wanted them for years lol) but they’re expensive and I can’t afford them yet. My workweek is only 4 or 5 hours in total since I’m still in school and only allowed to work on the weekends, so I can’t make enough money quickly (my friends birthday is shortly after Christmas)
I’m just 200 subscribers away from being able to make money off my videos :D I’m pretty sure you need 1,000 subscribers.
#12
good quality gel pens and markers. i am drawing so much and i dont have good enough quality pens to draw with :(((
#13
For the costs of living to go back down. For everyone to be paid a livable wage from holding one full time job (instead 4 – 5 full time jobs per person × 6) living in a 1 bedroom apartment. Maybe a tiny home built entirely of materials made from recycled trash. And world peace…or is that asking too much?
Follow Us