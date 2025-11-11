Girls From Woodstock 1969 Show The Origin Of Todays Fashion

If you haven’t heard about the legendary Woodstock, believe me, you’ve missed a lot. In 1969 a music festival, organized by a bunch of 20-year-olds, took place in Bethel, New York in a cow pasture owned by a farmer Max Yasgur. The organizers had anticipated for the crowd to be around 200.000 people, but the lineup of the most iconic bands of the time such as Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Joe Cocker have more than doubled the number of attendees to around 500.000. The Woodstock festival ran out of food the first day, the traffic was like hell, drugs were flowing free, and still, there were no violent incidents registered. All in all, it was the most iconic and the most peaceful music festival ever.
The legendary festival with it’s half a million attendees illustrates the era perfectly — the groovy vibes, peaceful mindset, and of course, the 60s fashion. This time, hippie girls are what we will cover in our Woodstock pictures compilation.
The key details in the hippie fashion were free and flowy dresses, knee boots, anything native American themed, Indian patterns and everything that associated with being open and peaceful, often showing quite a lot of skin. After all, the hippie movement declared free love for all!
Scroll down below to check the vintage fashionistas and the free love vibe below in the authentic Woodstock photos.
More info: vintage.es
#1 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: James Crouch
#2 Woodstock Young Lady
Image source: majorfish
#3 Woodstock Women Fashion
#4 Janis Joplin At Woodstock Festival
Image source: ahtisham-ahmed
#5 Woodstock Women Fashion
#6 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: John Dominis
#7 Woodstock Women Fashion
#8 Woodstock Women Fashion
#9 Woodstock Women Fashion
#10 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#11 Hippie Couple Standing Barefoot On A Road Holding A Bundle & Wine Bottle At Woodstock
Image source: John Dominis
#12 A Young Woman In A Fringed Buckskin Top At The Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Archive Photos
#13 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#14 A Young Woman At The Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Pictorial Parade
#15 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Terry Weddleton
#16 American Singer/ Songwriter Grace Slick With Psychedelic Rock Group Jefferson Airplane
Image source: Archive Photos
#17 A Man And Woman Lie On The Grass During A Performance On The ‘Free Stage’ At Woodstock
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#18 Hippie Mom At The Woodstock Music Festival
#19 Woodstock Women Fashion
#20 Shirtless Male Drummer & Dress-Wearing Female Flutist Jamming During Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Bill Eppridge
#21 Christina ‘licorice’ Mckechnie, Of English Pop Group The Incredible String Band, Performing At The Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Pictorial Parade
#22 Young Woman Member Of The White Panthers, At The Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#23 A Naked Young Woman Stands Up Amidst The Crowd During The Woodstock Festival
Image source: Archive Photos
#24 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Elliott Landy
#25 Woodstock Women Fashion
#26 Fans At The Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Pictorial Parade
#27 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#28 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#29 Fans At The Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Pictorial Parade
#30 A Pair Of Women Eat Grapes On The Bus To Yasgur’s Farm, On Their Way To Attend The Woodstock Music And Arts Fair
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#31 Woodstock Women Fashion
#32 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Bill Eppridge
#33 Young Couple Relaxing During Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Bill Eppridge
#34 Woman Picks Her Way Barefoot Through Mud And Sleeping Bags
Image source: Bill Eppridge
#35 Toe Ring At Woodstock
Image source: Bill Eppridge
#36 Hippie Girl Enthusiastically Playing Flute And Dancing At Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Bill Eppridge
#37 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Terry Weddleton
#38 Close-Up Of A Young Woman As She Kneels On The Grass
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#39 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: seongjoon yoon
#40 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Bill Eppridge
#41 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Terry Weddleton
#42 A Young Woman Lies On Grass And Reads Newspaper, A Young Man Beside Her, During The Woodstock Music And Arts Fair
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#43 Blonde-Haired Woman Dances To Music From Free Stage
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#44 Girl In Woodstock
#45 Women Sit On The Grass And Wait For A Bus To Take Them To The Woodstock Music And Arts Fair
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#46 Jackie Barg Siting On The Ground & Blowing Bubbles, During The Woodstock Music & Art Fair
Image source: John Dominis
#47 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Terry Weddleton
#48 Woodstock Women Fashion
Image source: Terry Weddleton
#49 Profile View Of A Young Woman As She Watches A Performance On The ‘free Stage’ At The Woodstock Music And Arts Fair
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#50 Two Young Women Walking Along The Fence With Sleeping Bags At The Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#51 Fashion In Woodstock
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#52 Women At The Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#53 Two Blonde Women At The Woodstock Music Festival
Image source: Ralph Ackerman
#54 Woodstock Women Fashion
