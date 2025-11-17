Hey Pandas, What Is A Messed Up Part Of Society That Has Been Normalized? (Closed)

Modern society is pretty screwed up. What is a normalized injustice, be it big or small, that you have witnessed?
#1
Using religion as an excuse for horrible things (Homophobia, racism, greed, etc)
#2
women saying sorry all the time because they feel like they have to.
Man: *steps on womans shoes and trips her*
Woman: omg im so sorry! ore you ok?
Man: Its alright, i forgive you! *walks away*
People around who saw what happened: what a gentleman!
#3
One concerning aspect is the acceptance of long hours and the glorification of a “hustle culture”, leading to burnout and prioritizing productivity at the expense of overall well-being.
#4
White boys with guns
#5
The almost religious-like feeling a lot of people have for sports. Sure, it’s fine to like something, but dude… it’s a game, take it easy.
#6
People thinking some things aren’t real just because they haven’t seen them or don’t understand them, while also going against that. Like, is it so hard to believe that unicorns and trans people are real? Some of you believe in the Bible and stuff! (I’m not against Christianity, but a lot of the stuff is super unrealistic.)
#7
Not sure I’d call it “normalized” but just what I’ve seen…
Unchecked knee jerk reactions
Lack of reading comprehension
Lack of critical thinking
Lack of emotional intelligence
Refusing to feel (avoiding) anything at all that’s uncomfortable, ever
I could go on and on..
#8
Believing impossible stuff, like the election was stolen, the QAnon pizza parlor pedophile conspiracy, etc.
