‘Death and Other Details’ Trailer Unravels a Captivating Puzzle in Stylish New Murder Mystery

From Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, Death and Other Details is an upcoming mystery series that will be debuting on Hulu. With renowned shows like The Mentalist and Stumptown under their belts as producers, the co-creating duo are looking to take the murder mystery genre to new heights. Featuring an eclectic mix of rising Hollywood talent and a selection of veteran actors, Death and Other Details is quickly gathering anticipation.
In January 2024, the first full-length trailer landed and it teases a dazzling blend of drama, dark comedy and sinister intrigue. With acclaimed directors like Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) on board, the series seems to be set for success. So, let’s break down the trailer and delve into everything we know about Death and Other Details.
What Is the Plot of Death and Other Details?
Death and Other Details closely follows Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s once greatest detective. Now aging and questioning his own skills, with the help of his inadvertent protégé, the enigmatic Imogene (Violett Beane), Rufus finds himself investigating his biggest case yet. Taking place on a lavish Mediterranean ocean liner, a murder onboard soon marks Imogen as the prime suspect. However, Rufus’ senses tell him the real killer is someone else. So, the two team up on a mission to find the actual culprit and prove Iomgene’s innocence.
Breaking Down the Trailer for Death and Other Details
After the success of shows like Only Murders in the Building and Poker Face, as well as movies like Knives Out, it’s easy to see why more murder mystery stories are getting released. However, based on the trailer for Death and Other Details, this project seems to be offering a somewhat fresh spin on the genre. The trailer starts out with Imogene and her friends heading towards the towering ocean liner, with Imogene saying “I can’t believe we’re going to be trapped on this thing for 10 days.” From here, things kick up a notch when a maid finds a man impaled to a wall by a knife. Enter, Rufus Cotesworth. As we learn that Rufus will be investigating the murder, the trailer skips back and shows exactly why Imogene becomes the prime suspect.
After witnessing rude behaviour by the man at the pool, Imogene decides to teach him a lesson. To that, she swipes his room key and sneaks into his room. After stamping on his expensive watch while he sleeps, she lets herself out. However, she looks up to see a camera pointing right at her. Realizing how this looks, she goes to Rufus for help. The series will consist of 10 episodes, so it is unknown as of yet how the events will play out seeing as the story needs to stretch out across such a long running time. However, as mentioned by Rufus in the trailer, time quickly becomes of the essence as Interpol will soon land on the ship to investigate. With the pressure fully on, Rufus must now question and investigate every single person on board, squaring off against the wealthy and powerful.
Who Stars in Death and Other Details?
As we mentioned, Death and Other Details will be led by Violett Beane and Mandy Patinkin. Beane is relatively new to Hollywood, gaining notoriety from her role in the TV series, The Flash, from 2015-2018. Judging by the trailer, it seems she stands her ground alongside the Primetime Emmy-winning Patinkin. Starring in classic films like Dick Tracy and The Princess Bride, Patinkin has stayed in the limelight in recent years, most notably for his role in the hit series, Homeland. However, his role in Death and Other Details will mark his biggest mainstream role since then. Alongside the two actors lies a dynamic ensemble, including rising stars Lauren Patten and Angela Zhou.
When Will Death and Other Details be Released?
The anticipated whodunnit series will be available to stream in the US on January 16, 2024 as part of a Hulu subscription. Outside of the US, no release dates have been announced as of yet, however, it is expected that the series will land on Disney Plus in other territories on the same date or shortly after. On Hulu, the first two episodes will be available immediately, and then the subsequent episodes will roll out weekly until the two-episode finale on March 5, 2024. For those who are yet to subscribe to Hulu, they currently offer the perk of a 7 days free trial. So, you can watch the first two episodes for free if you time your trial right.