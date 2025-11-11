The World Before I Go To Sleep

My name is Caras Ionut and I’m a family man from Romania – I’m 36 years old, married and I have a little angel, named Ioana who’s almost 3,5 years old. I love my life, my family and I also love traveling. I try to make funny things wherever I go, for example, I dance, sometimes scream on the street – I don’t have any problems expressing myself in public space.

I discovered my passion for photography and digital art around 10 years ago. Photography allows you to see what other people can’t, to capture unique moments and save special emotions for life. I get inspirations from many different sources: the internet, movies, animation and anything that’s crazy or fantastic.

I use a lot of Photoshop in my work. I love taking pictures and then editing them to create other concepts – unreal, beautiful, magical…

Majestic light

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Leading the sheep

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Morning echo

The World Before I Go To Sleep

The lazy lizard

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Red tree

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Face to face

The World Before I Go To Sleep

The full shining door

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Nothing can shadow my dreams

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Freedom is not a dream

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Soft motion of the sea

The World Before I Go To Sleep

A beautiful day for a swim

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Diving into the sky

The World Before I Go To Sleep

The hidden door II

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Forest in color

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Stuck in the shallow

The World Before I Go To Sleep

The dreamy fisherman

The World Before I Go To Sleep

The lies about dark forests

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Suspended

The World Before I Go To Sleep

The follower dreamer

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Rush hour

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Good night

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Another colorful day in my life

The World Before I Go To Sleep

Resting light of the night

The World Before I Go To Sleep

The world what used to be

The World Before I Go To Sleep

True color

The World Before I Go To Sleep

The rider in the non-dusty desert

The World Before I Go To Sleep

When the magic happens

The World Before I Go To Sleep

I’ve always believed in the power of humor to elevate any experience, including travel and photography. Just as capturing a whimsical moment can bring joy and provide a fresh perspective, integrating a sense of amusement into everyday life offers a fantastic avenue for creativity.

You might even find that humorous takes on vast celestial phenomena inspire unexpected creativity in your own artistic ventures, similar to how cosmic humor can transform one’s view of space exploration.

