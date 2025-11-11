The World Before I Go To Sleep

My name is Caras Ionut and I’m a family man from Romania – I’m 36 years old, married and I have a little angel, named Ioana who’s almost 3,5 years old. I love my life, my family and I also love traveling. I try to make funny things wherever I go, for example, I dance, sometimes scream on the street – I don’t have any problems expressing myself in public space.
I discovered my passion for photography and digital art around 10 years ago. Photography allows you to see what other people can’t, to capture unique moments and save special emotions for life. I get inspirations from many different sources: the internet, movies, animation and anything that’s crazy or fantastic.
I use a lot of Photoshop in my work. I love taking pictures and then editing them to create other concepts – unreal, beautiful, magical…
More info: carasdesign.com
Majestic light
Leading the sheep
Morning echo
The lazy lizard
Red tree
Face to face
The full shining door
Nothing can shadow my dreams
Freedom is not a dream
Soft motion of the sea
A beautiful day for a swim
Diving into the sky
The hidden door II
Forest in color
Stuck in the shallow
The dreamy fisherman
The lies about dark forests
Suspended
The follower dreamer
Rush hour
Good night
Another colorful day in my life
Resting light of the night
The world what used to be
True color
The rider in the non-dusty desert
When the magic happens
