International Photography Awards Announced The Finalists Of Their 2023 Competition (30 Pics)

The winners of the 2023 International Photography Awards have been announced. The annual competition for professional, amateur, and student photographers on a global scale creates one of the most ambitious and comprehensive photo awards in the photography world today.
The category winners in both professional and amateur levels compete for IPA’s top two awards. The main professional prize is International Photographer of the Year, selected from the 11 professional category winners with a Lucie Trophy and a cash prize of $10,000. The 11 category winners in the non-professional/student categories compete for the title of Discovery of the Year. The winner will also be awarded the Lucie Trophy and a $5,000 cash prize.
#1 Nature / Animals / Pets, 2nd Place: Circle Of Life By Moises Levy
“This image is part of a portfolio that I have been working on for several years in a fishing village in Guerrero, Mexico. I have been attending the ritual for several years when the fishermen arrive early in the morning with the catch they obtained during the night. This image expresses the energy of the birds as they receive their first meal of the day.”⠀
#2 Architecture / Buildings, 3rd Place: Jiangnan By Bin Zhang
“This is a photo taken by a mobile phone. The shooting location is in Suzhou, China. This is a traditional Chinese architectural form. The black and white minimalist shape left a deep impression on me.”
#3 Architecture / Historic, 2nd Place: Sun Party By Majid Hojati
“When the light passes through the stained glass of the window and shines on the carpet patterns and tiled lilies, It creates such a beautiful charter that we see it together.”
#4 Nature / Landscape, 2nd Place: A Perfect Cloud By Francisco Negroni
“The Villarrica volcano is the most dangerous volcano in Chile and one of the most active in America. In the photograph a beautiful lenticular cloud moves over the crater while it is illuminated by the light emitted by the volcano’s lava.”⠀
#5 Nature / Underwater, 2nd Place: Newborn Humpback Calf And Its Mother By Ricardo A. Nascimento
“A sight of a humpback whale mother and her precious calf gliding through the crystal-clear depths of the ocean. The calf, merely one week old, retains its pristine white color, reminiscent of the day it was born.”
#6 Sports / Extreme Sports, 3rd Place: Big Monday By Tó Mané
“The iconic photo of Garrett McNamara riding what everyone called the “100-foot wave”, likely the world’s biggest wave ever surfed, at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal.”⠀
#7 Nature / Macro, 2nd Place: Mushroom Cyclone By Liu Yang
#8 Honorable Mention: Navajo Nation By Amy Ijams
#9 Nature / Wildlife, 3rd Place: The Statues Of Mara By Lakshitha Karunarathna
“A bunch of adult and sub-adult African lionesses huddle together on a cold, gloomy morning in Maasai Mara National Reserve. As the Sun began rising in front of the statue-like group, their eyes started to glitter like stars through the dingy atmosphere.”
#10 Non-Professional Nature / Macro, 3rd Place: Ant-Mimic Jumping Spider By Kevin Blackwell
“Ant mimicking spiders imitate ants to gain two advantages: they deter certain predators who prefer other prey over ants, and their prey feels less threatened, providing these spiders with better chances to hunt and attack.”
#11 Non-Professional Place / People / Traditions / Culture, 2nd Place: Before Migration By Tommaso Vecchi
“Nenets are indigenous Siberian people whose traditional economy has long been rooted in nomadic reindeer-herding, fishing and hunting. They live in chums: small huts made of reindeer skins, in order to ensure a minimum of thermal insulation, especially during the winter. In this picture Roman looking out of the chum, with his red cheeks worn by the cold, -50°C.”
#12 Advertising / Fashion, 2nd Place: Futah – Morocco By Mendo Dornellas
“This image was shot from a campaign in Morocco for a Portuguese beach towel brand called Futah. For this campaign the idea was to find textures shapes and colors that can be only found in the Sahara Desert, creating this unique and captivating mood.”⠀
#13 Architecture / Interior, 3rd Place: Cave Of Light By Yury Trofimov
#14 People / Portrait, 1st Place: Over The Years By Jasmin Rupp
“Over the years, dancers wear out shoe after shoe. Much to the detriment of a parent’s pocketbook, young dancers grow out of shoes season after season.” ⠀
#15 Architecture / Cityscapes, 3rd Place: Over The City By Ammar Alsayed Ahmed
“A group of flamingos flying over the city of Abu Dhabi on a morning when fog covers the city, and you can only see parts of the skyscrapers.”
#16 Honorable Mention: Behind The Beauty And Strength By Shu Ito
“During my trip in 2019, I met this women at a hostel in Bagan, Myanmar. She tearfully shared her story of being forced to quit her beloved job in childcare and coerced into running the hostel.”
#17 Honorable Mention: The Other Days Of Life By Oleksandr Rupeta
“Bakhmut is a small town in the Donetsk region that should have become another victim of the Russian occupation in the first months of the invasion of Ukraine. Nonetheless, the town has been desperately standing against the fierce onslaught of the Russian army for over a year, and now it is one of the bloodiest places in this war.”
#18 Nature / Aerial / Drone, 3rd Place: Veins Of The Earth By Robert Bilos
#19 Analog / Film / Other, 3rd Place: Der Dunkle Strom (Dark River) By Michael Anker
#20 Architecture / Interior, 2nd Place: Chianti Eye By Peter-Plorin
“It is always fascinating for me what happens when we change our perspective, our angle of vision. Often we realize only then what hidden beauty awaits us.”
#21 Special / Smartphone Photography, 3rd Place: Zar By Shervin Bashari
“Zar Amir Ebrahimi, the Cannes festival winner and one of the inspiring and influential Iranian women, bursts into tears while buying flowers from a lady, late night in Paris.”
#22 Nature / Aerial / Drone, 3rd Place: Earth’s Treasure By Miki Spitzer
“Icy blue watery veins, shimmering glacial braids and glistening golden sediment come together to provide a delightful mirage for the human eye.”⠀
#23 Sports / Winter Sports, 2nd Place: Alpine Australia By Penny Prangnell
“This photo series offers a fresh perspective on the Australian landscape, contrasting the typical image of red clay, eucalyptus trees, and vast skies. The photos highlight the connection between humans and the mountain range, emphasizing our insignificance in the face of nature while also celebrating the skiers’ appreciation for the slopes.”
#24 Non-Professional Nature/Astrophotography, 3rd Place: Our Sun And The Universe Around It By Markus Wiedmann
“Our sun and some of the most famous deep sky objects around. All taken from my backyard in southern Germany and my telescopes.”
#25 Editorial / Press / Environmental, 3rd Place: Eastgrip – Ice Core By Lukasz Larsson Warzecha
“Ice cores drilled during the East Greenland Ice-Core Project (EastGRIP) 2022 field season from ca. 2300-2400 meters in depth – and around 65,000 years old – lie in aluminium trays in the buffer ice core storage waiting to be processed at the science trench.”
#26 Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Other, 2nd Place: Polluted Buriganga River By Azim Khan Ronnie
“A busy polluted waterway is filled with boats and their passengers in the morning commute as they try to pass on a river in Bangladesh. The boats on the Buriganga River in Bangladesh as millions of commuters attempt to cross the river daily to get to their workplace in the city of Dhaka. The Bangladeshi capital is one of the most densely populated in the world and home to around 19 million people.”⠀
#27 Event / Concert, 3rd Place: Fire Power By Julien Duval
#28 Sports / Extreme Sports, 2nd Place: Skyward Serenity By Aidan Williams
“Carmen Ator Conquers Tasmania’s Breathtaking Highline, Embracing the Thrilling Heights and Majestic Exposure as the Sun Ascends.”⠀
#29 Non-Professional Architecture / Abstract, 2nd Place: Windows In Window By Anna Wacker
“Architectural abstract of the modern interior of a building and a window with a view to a traditional building with windows. Photo taken in Frankfurt, Germany.”
#30 Non-Professional Editorial / Press / Environmental, 2nd Place: The Blue Fig By Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
“Bangladesh, the world’s largest delta, faces the harsh consequences of global warming, including rising sea levels, increased natural disasters, higher salinity in coastal areas, and declining local fish species availability.”
