Hey Pandas, What Do You Think The Meaning Of Life Is?

I’d say the title is pretty self-explanatory
#1
42. That was the answer in Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.
I don’t see any reason for the general meaning of life. One finds the meaning on a personal level. The purpose is to find out what motivates you to get out of bed everyday. Mine is coffee. Keep it simple.
We are probably just Odin’s 4th grade science project collecting dust in a closet.
#2
According to my little sister: Cheese! But she might as well be part of a cheese cult, so pay her no mind.
#3
Survival. Living organisms exist for no reason other then to ensure their continuous survival in one form or another which is why they still exist after 3 billion years. And they will continue to exist as we/they are a self improving system fine tuned perfectly for the sole purpose of ensuring its own survival.
Just to be clear I’m not saying we have any moral obligation as living beings to survive and reproduce. I’m giving my interpretation of the meaning of life to be the reason behind our existence, not our purpose in life ir anything like that. Life has whatever purpose we assign to it.
#4
“Its just one thing. Thats what you are to figure out.” City slickers.
For me its not money or fame. Although some extra cash would be nice. Its going home to my family after a night of work. That feeling that covers all of the fears and hurts that i deal with. That love that i get and that i can show to the people closest to me.
