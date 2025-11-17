50 Times Designers Went Above And Beyond To Create Something That Children Absolutely Loved

Good design makes our life easier. That’s why it’s important for the creators to try and imagine themselves in other people’s shoes when sketching things for their use. Whether it’s a playground or an office building, those responsible for the design have to consider the needs of different groups of people, for instance, those with disabilities, seniors, or children, just to name a few; and that might not be easy. However, some people excel at the task and provide exemplary results.
Today we have gathered some of the best examples of design that alleviates life with and for children. Whether it’s something that helps parents to handle their little ones, or solutions that aid the kids themselves, these people knew exactly what would come in handy for one of the two groups. Their ingenious designs cover everything from tiny doors to playtime areas at the dentist’s, and much more. Scroll down to find their concepts.
In order to better understand what makes a good design and what effect it can have on people, Bored Panda reached out to the architectural psychologist and professor in the School of Architecture at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Dak Kopec. He was kind enough to share some of his thoughts, which you will find in the text below.
#1 This See-Saw Has Sliding Weights So Different-Sized Kids Could Play Together
Image source: tomoppad
#2 A Test Of Maturity
Image source: stardust7
#3 This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together
Image source: Yanduckz
#4 Miniature Traffic Playground In Copenhagen Where Kids Learn To Bike In Traffic
Image source: ledigtbrugernavn3
#5 My Husband Built This Indoor Playhouse For Our Foster Children, Complete With A Kitchen, Real Working Windows, And Lights
Image source: SKatieRo
#6 My Car Wash Has A Soap Cannon For Kids
Image source: JeF4y
#7 I Saw A Special Swing For Wheelchair-Bound Children
Image source: electronicvan
#8 These Kids Toilets In A London Museum. Whose Sinks Slope To Cater For Progressively Shorter Children
Image source: cuttyranking
#9 This Park Has A Swing Where A Parent And A Kid Can Swing At The Same Time
Image source: RandomPlayR69
#10 My Daughter’s First Grade Classroom Has Desks With Pedals So Kids Can Move While Learning
Image source: LurkerMcLurkerton
#11 The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruits To Kids For Free
Image source: definitelynot_avirus
#12 They Make Mini Replica MRI Machines, Complete With Noises, To Prepare Children For Their Scan
Image source: Channianni
#13 These Special, Short Windows For Curious Children To See The Construction Site
Image source: 111z
#14 Bus For A Pre-School Kids. Spotted In Nagoya
Image source: AndrewJamesMD
#15 My City Has A Mock City To Train Kids Rules Of Traffic. It Includes A McDonald’s And Tim Horton’s
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Whoever Invented This In A Public Restroom To Hold My Child In Place Is A Genius
Image source: GoodWiiz
#17 This Beautiful Bus Stop Is In Holstein, Germany. In Front Of The Local High School
Image source: St_Gemmel
#18 My Local Domino’s Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas
Image source: theovincent1997
#19 This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While The Parents Push
Image source: zOneNzOnly
#20 The Children’s Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland. It’s A Mini Airport
Image source: morbus
#21 This Book Is For Children To Teach How To Tie Shoes
Image source: ClinkKongDingDong
#22 This Playground Is A Giant Ship
Image source: deciim
#23 This Toilet Has A Separate Door For Children
Image source: runeli
#24 This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children
Image source: cuttyranking
#25 School Rewards Kids With Tokens For The Book Machine
Image source: glastonbury13
#26 My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day
Image source: Boopnoobdope
#27 This Playground Has A Sunscreen Dispenser For Kids
Image source: syncchick
#28 The Kid’s Menu At This Restaurant I Stopped In
Image source: Gaselgate
#29 This Playground Has A Velociraptor Buried In The Sandpit For Kids To Dig Up
Image source: rocketman1706
#30 Simple Way To Measure Kids Feet At My Local Shop
Image source: Brentimator
#31 These “Mushrooms” In A Park Are Cupboards Filled With Books For Kids To Read
Image source: yipidee
#32 My Son’s Shoes Have Different Color Inserts To Make It Easier For Him To Tell Left From Right
Image source: DasFinkin
#33 This Swing For Kids Waiting At The Bus Stop In Bergen, Norway
Image source: Donyk
#34 This Cool LED Slide For The Kids
Image source: no_nerd_281
#35 This Cloth Screen Goes Over The Door Hinge, At A Preschool, To Keep Kids From Getting Their Fingers Smashed
Image source: LeifSized
#36 This Station With Free-To-Borrow Lifejackets For Kids
Image source: OREOSTUFFER
#37 A Shopping Mall In My City Has A Giant Artificial Tree For Kids To Play In
Image source: Polaroid1999
#38 In The Europa Park Hotel In Germany, There’s A Tiny Children’s Bathroom In The Bathroom
Image source: AndiMacht
#39 This Playground Equipment Is Too Genius. Mini Excavator For Kids To Play
Image source: ro_taro360
#40 This McDonald’s Has The Table Drop Down For Kids
Image source: ToastyBoyisCool
#41 Kids Slide With Rollers Near Osaka Castle
Image source: theresjustme
#42 This Cool Kid’s Washroom
Image source: insoh2
#43 They Have Built-In Children Seats In The Madrid Bus
Image source: Wonderfullltatts
#44 This Enclosed Bus Stop For The Kids To Use While Waiting In The Cold
Image source: Banterfix
#45 This Extension For Piano Pedals Is Designed For Advanced Child Pianists Who Can’t Reach The Pedals With Their Legs Yet
Image source: abnrib
#46 This Picnic Table Has A Built-In Seat For Infants And A Small Bench For Kids
Image source: kittenmittens1000
#47 So My Wife And I Were Shopping For A Children’s Car-Seat. We Were Not Disappointed
Image source: smuggled_raisin
#48 This Dairy Queen Has A Door Just For The Kids
Image source: dusanman1
#49 This Bowling Alley Has A Dragon-Shaped Ball Aimer/Launcher For Little Kids To Use
Image source: TheJollyChimp
#50 The Taps In Our Kindergarten Have Googly Eyes And Caps To Entertain Children
Image source: Spanholz
