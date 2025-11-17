50 Times Designers Went Above And Beyond To Create Something That Children Absolutely Loved

Good design makes our life easier. That’s why it’s important for the creators to try and imagine themselves in other people’s shoes when sketching things for their use. Whether it’s a playground or an office building, those responsible for the design have to consider the needs of different groups of people, for instance, those with disabilities, seniors, or children, just to name a few; and that might not be easy. However, some people excel at the task and provide exemplary results.

Today we have gathered some of the best examples of design that alleviates life with and for children. Whether it’s something that helps parents to handle their little ones, or solutions that aid the kids themselves, these people knew exactly what would come in handy for one of the two groups. Their ingenious designs cover everything from tiny doors to playtime areas at the dentist’s, and much more. Scroll down to find their concepts.

In order to better understand what makes a good design and what effect it can have on people, Bored Panda reached out to the architectural psychologist and professor in the School of Architecture at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Dak Kopec. He was kind enough to share some of his thoughts, which you will find in the text below.

#1 This See-Saw Has Sliding Weights So Different-Sized Kids Could Play Together

Image source: tomoppad

#2 A Test Of Maturity

Image source: stardust7

#3 This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together

Image source: Yanduckz

#4 Miniature Traffic Playground In Copenhagen Where Kids Learn To Bike In Traffic

Image source: ledigtbrugernavn3

#5 My Husband Built This Indoor Playhouse For Our Foster Children, Complete With A Kitchen, Real Working Windows, And Lights

Image source: SKatieRo

#6 My Car Wash Has A Soap Cannon For Kids

Image source: JeF4y

#7 I Saw A Special Swing For Wheelchair-Bound Children

Image source: electronicvan

#8 These Kids Toilets In A London Museum. Whose Sinks Slope To Cater For Progressively Shorter Children

Image source: cuttyranking

#9 This Park Has A Swing Where A Parent And A Kid Can Swing At The Same Time

Image source: RandomPlayR69

#10 My Daughter’s First Grade Classroom Has Desks With Pedals So Kids Can Move While Learning

Image source: LurkerMcLurkerton

#11 The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruits To Kids For Free

Image source: definitelynot_avirus

#12 They Make Mini Replica MRI Machines, Complete With Noises, To Prepare Children For Their Scan

Image source: Channianni

#13 These Special, Short Windows For Curious Children To See The Construction Site

Image source: 111z

#14 Bus For A Pre-School Kids. Spotted In Nagoya

Image source: AndrewJamesMD

#15 My City Has A Mock City To Train Kids Rules Of Traffic. It Includes A McDonald’s And Tim Horton’s

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Whoever Invented This In A Public Restroom To Hold My Child In Place Is A Genius

Image source: GoodWiiz

#17 This Beautiful Bus Stop Is In Holstein, Germany. In Front Of The Local High School

Image source: St_Gemmel

#18 My Local Domino’s Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas

Image source: theovincent1997

#19 This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While The Parents Push

Image source: zOneNzOnly

#20 The Children’s Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland. It’s A Mini Airport

Image source: morbus

#21 This Book Is For Children To Teach How To Tie Shoes

Image source: ClinkKongDingDong

#22 This Playground Is A Giant Ship

Image source: deciim

#23 This Toilet Has A Separate Door For Children

Image source: runeli

#24 This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children

Image source: cuttyranking

#25 School Rewards Kids With Tokens For The Book Machine

Image source: glastonbury13

#26 My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day

Image source: Boopnoobdope

#27 This Playground Has A Sunscreen Dispenser For Kids

Image source: syncchick

#28 The Kid’s Menu At This Restaurant I Stopped In

Image source: Gaselgate

#29 This Playground Has A Velociraptor Buried In The Sandpit For Kids To Dig Up

Image source: rocketman1706

#30 Simple Way To Measure Kids Feet At My Local Shop

Image source: Brentimator

#31 These “Mushrooms” In A Park Are Cupboards Filled With Books For Kids To Read

Image source: yipidee

#32 My Son’s Shoes Have Different Color Inserts To Make It Easier For Him To Tell Left From Right

Image source: DasFinkin

#33 This Swing For Kids Waiting At The Bus Stop In Bergen, Norway

Image source: Donyk

#34 This Cool LED Slide For The Kids

Image source: no_nerd_281

#35 This Cloth Screen Goes Over The Door Hinge, At A Preschool, To Keep Kids From Getting Their Fingers Smashed

Image source: LeifSized

#36 This Station With Free-To-Borrow Lifejackets For Kids

Image source: OREOSTUFFER

#37 A Shopping Mall In My City Has A Giant Artificial Tree For Kids To Play In

Image source: Polaroid1999

#38 In The Europa Park Hotel In Germany, There’s A Tiny Children’s Bathroom In The Bathroom

Image source: AndiMacht

#39 This Playground Equipment Is Too Genius. Mini Excavator For Kids To Play

Image source: ro_taro360

#40 This McDonald’s Has The Table Drop Down For Kids

Image source: ToastyBoyisCool

#41 Kids Slide With Rollers Near Osaka Castle

Image source: theresjustme

#42 This Cool Kid’s Washroom

Image source: insoh2

#43 They Have Built-In Children Seats In The Madrid Bus

Image source: Wonderfullltatts

#44 This Enclosed Bus Stop For The Kids To Use While Waiting In The Cold

Image source: Banterfix

#45 This Extension For Piano Pedals Is Designed For Advanced Child Pianists Who Can’t Reach The Pedals With Their Legs Yet

Image source: abnrib

#46 This Picnic Table Has A Built-In Seat For Infants And A Small Bench For Kids

Image source: kittenmittens1000

#47 So My Wife And I Were Shopping For A Children’s Car-Seat. We Were Not Disappointed

Image source: smuggled_raisin

#48 This Dairy Queen Has A Door Just For The Kids

Image source: dusanman1

#49 This Bowling Alley Has A Dragon-Shaped Ball Aimer/Launcher For Little Kids To Use

Image source: TheJollyChimp

#50 The Taps In Our Kindergarten Have Googly Eyes And Caps To Entertain Children

Image source: Spanholz

