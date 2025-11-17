Hey Pandas, What’s A Wild Decision That Really Paid Off? (Closed)

Share your experiences!
#1
Joining Bp.
#2
Moving schools in 8th grade
#3
Choosing to be an exchange student after I finished high school instead of immediately starting college. Ended up with an amazing family in northern Idaho (I’m from Belgium), where nature is stunning. I knew within a few hours that I was gonna have an amazing year. Spoiler alert: I did. Still in contact with them even though it’s been 9 years :)
#4
Deciding to break my parents “no social media” rules and join the Discord server for someone on YouTube who I’d used a video from in a video of mine (and had a little conversation with because of it). Around…uh-some amount of months later, I have a strong friend group who probably knows me better than anyone.
#5
Marrying my husband. He is 13 years older than I am, and came with two kids (ten years younger than myself). We met, dated, and married in 10 months. That was 17 years ago. We have four more children now, and a grandson. I love those older kids, and am thankful to have a husband who is emotionally mature, reliable, and self sacrificing.
#6
Air Force
Follow Us