I Make Mango And Tropical-Inspired Drawings On Silk (7 Pics)

Certainly! Mangoes are tropical stone fruits, plump and oval in shape, with an irresistible aroma that fills the air with hints of citrus and sweetness. They are widely recognized for their vibrant colors, unique textures, and juicy flesh that can range from golden yellow to deep orange.
More info: jean-baptiste.com | Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook
#1 Monstera & Mango
Mango size: 30h” x 45″w.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: one-of-a-kind.
Size: 30h” x 45″w.
Private collection of St. Lucia Distillers Limited, St. Lucia WI.
#2 Wild Caribbean
Size: 40h” x 45w”.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Original: one-of-a-kind.
Private collection of St. Lucia distillers limited, st. Lucia WI.
#3 Mango Ala Woze
Size: 20″ x 15″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: 75.
#4 Mango Johnson
Size: 20″ x 15″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: 75.
#5 Paradise Toucan
Size: 30″ x 40″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: 10.
#6 Macaw In Mango Tree
Size: 30″ x 40″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: 10 studies.
#7 Mango Koi
Size: 30″ x 40″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Original: one of a kind.
Follow Us