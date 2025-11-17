I Make Mango And Tropical-Inspired Drawings On Silk (7 Pics)

Certainly! Mangoes are tropical stone fruits, plump and oval in shape, with an irresistible aroma that fills the air with hints of citrus and sweetness. They are widely recognized for their vibrant colors, unique textures, and juicy flesh that can range from golden yellow to deep orange.

More info: jean-baptiste.com | Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook

#1 Monstera & Mango

Mango size: 30h” x 45″w.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: one-of-a-kind.
Size: 30h” x 45″w.

Private collection of St. Lucia Distillers Limited, St. Lucia WI.

#2 Wild Caribbean

Size: 40h” x 45w”.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Original: one-of-a-kind.

Private collection of St. Lucia distillers limited, st. Lucia WI.

#3 Mango Ala Woze

Size: 20″ x 15″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: 75.

#4 Mango Johnson

Size: 20″ x 15″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: 75.

#5 Paradise Toucan

Size: 30″ x 40″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: 10.

#6 Macaw In Mango Tree

Size: 30″ x 40″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Series: 10 studies.

#7 Mango Koi

Size: 30″ x 40″.
Medium: hand-painted silk.
Original: one of a kind.

Patrick Penrose
