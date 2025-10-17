“Best Makeup Tutorial Ever”: Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Cleavage Makeup Trick In Viral Video

Sydney Sweeney redefined everyone’s “past bedtime” routine, giving a makeup masterclass that included touching up her assets.
The actress, 28, shared a video of herself getting glammed up for an outing, making fans gush, saying, “She’s the bright side of life.”
The video came amid reports of her romance becoming “serious” with Scooter Braun.
Sydney Sweeney redefined everyone’s “past bedtime” routine with her recent video
Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney served contour goals as she posted a video of herself getting ready for a night out.
“Out past bedtime,” she wrote in the caption of the video, with Addison Rae’s hit Fame Is A Gun playing in the background.
The actress was dressed in a low-cut black corset top and was putting on some makeup on her chest area to finish off her flawless look.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram
Fans showered her with compliments, calling her the “queen of beauty.”
“I want to look like her so bad,” one said, while another said, “The best makeup tutorial ever and I don’t even wear makeup.”
“So gorgeous!!” one simply said.
“As a straight woman, I did not manage to focus on your makeup techniques,” said another.
“The best makeup tutorial ever and I don’t even wear makeup,” one fan commented online
Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram
“Prettiest woman on earth,” one fan declared.
“I have never wanted to ruin makeup more than I do right now…” another cheekily said.
One wrote, “You still look like a goddess.”
Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram
While the Euphoria star is riding high on her Hollywood success, she has also been busy spending time with former music manager and entrepreneur Scooter Braun.
The pair attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding festivities in Venice, Italy, earlier this year and have been spending time with each other since.
The Euphoria star has been spotted on several dates with her rumored beau, Scooter Braun
Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram
“They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding,” an insider told People after the June wedding. “Syd was intrigued — Scooter’s a charmer. He’s confident, but also sweet and very attentive.”
“He’s not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention,” the source added.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram
Sources initially claimed they were having a “casual” romance, but things seem to be heating up between them.
Scooter reportedly attended the star’s space-themed 28th birthday bash in Los Angeles in September.
Sources said Scooter attended her space-themed birthday bash last month
Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram
“He really, really likes her,” a source close to the two told Page Six earlier this month.
However, a partygoer at the birthday bash said the pair weren’t acting like a couple.
“It was a huge party and there were so many people there,” said the attendee, who has worked with the actress before. “She’s very private.”
Over the last couple of months, the pair have been spotted on several dates in Los Angeles.
“It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle,” a source told the outlet. “They are together.”
Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram
Another person close to Scooter claimed their romance didn’t appear to be a casual fling.
“I think anybody that goes public isn’t kidding around, right?” they asked.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram
The White Lotus star reportedly landed an offer in one of the most expensive Indian films slated to be made.
An Indian production company approached her with a mega-deal that talks big numbers, reports said.
Sydney was offered a $47 million fee and an additional $13 million for extra sponsorship agreements.
The filming of the movie is expected to take place in London, Paris, Dubai, and New York.
Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images
“Sydney was shocked by the offer at first, £45million is an incredible sum,” a source told The Sun last month. “But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further.
The source noted that the film industry in India is “powerful and growing,” but no confirmation has been made about Sydney’s involvement in the film.
“Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully,” the sources said.
“Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress,” they added.
Follow Us