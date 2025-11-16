Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Screw Up Working At A Fast Food Restaurant?

What is your biggest fail working in fast food restaurants? (McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s , and many more)
#1
I was having a very bad day and I was working in the Zaxby’s drive thru. This customer sat at the menu for 5 minutes then said he wanted a hamburger with fries.. we only serve chicken. I told him that nicely & he went off about just wanting a hamburger. I said “Read the menu and then order”
#2
I was working the Zaxby’s drive thru when a customer became complicated (happened often). She said she wanted the wings & things but she only wanted the wings after I explained the wings & things to her. She was annoyed & kept saying “wings & stuff” so finally I just put in what I thought.. my co worker & I had been laughing cause it was crazy! When she got to the window she saw my coworker making fun of her and she got very mad. Then of course the order was wrong.. so I waited for her to call. She did. I might have lead her to believe I was a manager & apologized & explained the issues. Then she asked for the corporate number.. so the actual manager got on the phone. Turns out the customer did hear me imply.. my co worker & I had to tell our stories & she lied. But alllll my coworkers knew that “I pretended to be a manger” so I quit before they could fire me🤦♀️🫣🫢
#3
I dumped an entire tray of soft drinks on a young Boy Scout who was having lunch with his troop. In his uniform. (True to his creed, he was very kind and understanding and told me it was OK. )
#4
Making out with my boyfriend in freezer. What? Other people did it. I was stupid, I thought it was ok.
#5
Saying yes when they offered me the job
#6
Okay soooo….. I don’t work at a fast food restaurant but in a food trailer. We serve burgers, chicken tenders, fries, icecream, stuff like that. I was preparing either a milkshake or some icecream (can’t remember which one exactly) and the customer had asked for caramel. Instead of grabbing caramel I accidentally grabbed a condiment that similar in color and drizzled that on top instead. Luckily another worker caught me before it got handed out. Now I always double check whenever caramel’s involved.
#7
Hi, me again. Anywayssss when I was 16 and CONSTANTLY working at a McDonald’s drive thru, I could feel my heartbeat rising and I was dizzy. I just ignored it, but when I was bringing a customers food to the counter, I suddenly fell over and spilled *A GALLON OF SWEET TEA* all over the baby stroller they had (child included) and just fell on the counter. (I was fine, just laying there for like 3 minutes until someone lifted me into the back after closing the whole store.)
