A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

by

What started as a crazy idea turned into 8,552 kilometers (5,314 miles) of faith, asphalt, breakdowns, kindness, and people we’ll never forget.

In the summer of 2025, we left Poland on two aging Harley-Davidsons, not as professional adventurers or record chasers, but as two teachers, parents, and riders who couldn’t stay indifferent. Our goal was simple and painfully important: to give hope to one brave boy fighting cancer.

Michał Milczarek is a 15-year-old boy from Poland, who’s been fighting neuroblastoma, a cruel and relentless cancer, for seven years. His battle is quiet. Daily. Exhausting. And it’s far from over.

We knew that saving him wouldn’t come from likes, views, or empty words. It would come from people. From telling his story over and over again, until someone listened — and then someone else. So we packed our saddlebags with flyers, put on T-shirts with a QR code linked to Michał’s story, took our 12-year-old son with us, and rode.

Did we raise enough? Not yet. The fundraiser grew thanks to strangers, riders, mechanics, waitresses, shop owners, and people following us online. But Michał still needs treatment. And help.

Anyone who wants to help can do so here.

More info: oaksnwheels.com | Facebook

The route: Europe, one human story at a time

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

We started in Komorniki, Poland, supported from day one by local residents and authorities who believed this mission mattered. From there, the road carried us through: Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, and finally, back to Poland.

Every day, we shared updates on our Facebook page Oaks’n’Wheels, and every day, strangers responded

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

This wasn’t a holiday, it was a test of endurance, trust, weather, machines, and ourselves

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Green hills, broken brakes, and unexpected heroes

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Romania, the Carpathians tested our skills and nerves

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

The Transfăgărășan and Transalpina roads were breathtaking and unforgiving

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Bucharest, our Fat Boy needed urgent brake repairs, and when the H-D Bucharest team heard why we were riding, they fixed it free of charge

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Crossing into Turkey, we expected heat, traffic, and chaos

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

What we didn’t expect was generosity on a level that left us speechless

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

At Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, a man named Abdullah handed us a scarf for Michał

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

We visited Harley-Davidson dealerships and met Tarhan Telli, a legend in the custom bike world, known for builds featured in The Expendables movies

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

He welcomed us like family, which is a moment that stayed with us

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

After Istanbul, Greece felt like a deep breath

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Blue skies, cicadas, the Aegean Sea

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Thessaloniki, Adrian’s Road King needed a fuel pump

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Then came Albania — wild, raw, and honest

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Twisting roads and towering mountains

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Lake Ohrid and Lake Shkodër

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Fresh fish, and people who welcomed us like old friends

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Some places don’t just impress you, they pull you back

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Montenegro, Bosnia, Croatia brought perfect riding weather and roads that make you forget time

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Dubrovnik was the first highlight: a city of marble and history

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Mostar was the other: a city of stone, rubble, and hope

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

These were days full of emotion, history, and extraordinary people

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

And the route gave us everything: the views, the challenges, and people we’ll never forget

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Bosnia, we met a Polish biker riding a 1937 Harley Knucklehead

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Through Slovenia’s vineyards, into Italy, where motorsport history lives on cobblestones and courage

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Where motorsport history lives on cobblestones and courage

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

At the Mille Miglia Museum, we were reminded how racing once meant raw bravery, no electronics, no safety nets

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

From there, through the Mont Blanc tunnel into France

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

We visited Annecy, Dijon, Amiens

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Meeting riders who opened their garages, shared meals, and donated without hesitation

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Belgium, we reunited with H.O.G. friends

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In The Netherlands, we stopped at Dutch Hills dealership

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Germany, Thunderbike in Hamminkeln gave Michał a hat and T-shirt, which we delivered to him right after we returned home

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Then came Germany’s autobahns

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

No speed limits, just gratitude and a long ride back to Poland

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Coming home wasn’t about unpacking bikes

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

It was about meeting Michał again

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Together with his mom, grandmother, and grandfather, we gave him everything we had collected along the way

A Polish Couple And Their 12-Year-Old Son Rode 8,500+ KM Around Europe To Fund Cancer Treatment

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

What this journey left us with were memories and friendships across Europe, and lessons we’ll carry forever – especially the ones shared with our 12-year-old son: gratitude for every coffee, bed, donation, smile, and hug; faith in the goodness of people; humility in the face of nature and human struggle; and a deep sense of brotherhood – the H.O.G. spirit felt everywhere, from garages to gas stations. People never asked why we were riding, only “What can we do?” And that’s why we believe in a happy ending.

With love and road dust,
Anna & Adrian Dąbek

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fringe 3.12 “Concentrate and Ask Again” Review
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2011
New Mom Snaps After Being Told Not To Bring Her 5-Month-Old To A Work Outing
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Meanwhile In Dubai”: From Golden Cars To Crazy Views From Skyscrapers, Here Are 50 Pics To Illustrate What Life In Dubai Is Like
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Freeform’s “Beyond”
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2018
Women Share 12 Tricks They Use For Creepy Men That Ask For Number And Don’t Understand ‘No’
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Only People With Rare Body Features Joined This Thread And Shared 35 Of Their Body Anomalies
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025