Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Was Considered Bad But Now It’s Fine? (Closed)

What’s something that used to be considered a bad thing to be/do but now is completely fine (or should be).
#1
Before anyone else says it, I’m gonna say it. LGBTQ and religion.
For LGBTQ, it used to be unacceptable for expressing how you feel and it was connected to religion with them saying “u gon burn in h*ll”
Religion- it used to be fine for parents to be abusive or very controlling in the name of religion. For example, my parents are very religious. They never let me talk to girls but jokes on them, because I’m bi now! I’m also non binary and atheist and when I told them they were legit bawling their eyes out.
#2
as a kid i used to hate the idea of staying up late, colored hair, tattoos, and being on your phone all the time. Sorry to disappoint you, younger me
#3
Unmarried couples living together used to be scandalous. There are still laws in certain states that forbid such things, but they are unenforceable.
#4
The fear of having your house bugged and the Feds listening in. Hey Google, ask Alexa to make this post on Bored Panda…
#5
I’d say this coming from the religion angle, it was doing what I loved, making out time for myself and actually loving myself. Now I do all of that and more felt more alive and sane since then.
#6
Eating lobster. It used to be considered a food for the poor and is now a delicacy
#7
Presentism. Grew up hearing that it was wrong to judge the past using today’s values, but apparently is a thing now… I can’t help but think we are willingly becoming the 1984 society.
#8
I’d say the opposite actually..as much as I want to get into an argument, I can’t comment and don’t feel like flooding Wiggle’s posts with my would be comment post replies..BOOP!
#9
Being A Vegetarian. Although it was considered bad and SHOULD be considered fine nowadays, I still faced a lot of discrimination growing up as one.
