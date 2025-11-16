The Best Animal Anime Characters You’ll Fall In Love With

Have you ever noticed how many anime feature animal characters? Whether it’s a talking cat or a wolf that can take human form, anime animals have been delighting audiences for years. We’re not just talking about the cute animal characters that make you go “aww” when they do something funny or adorable. We’re talking about the ones who are just as well-developed as any human character and whose storylines involve them trying to find love, struggling with their identity, or fighting against societal expectations.

Beastars, the successful anime licensed by Netflix, is only the latest addition to the pot. It features a whole cast of anthropomorphic characters living their lives in a school where herbivores and carnivores try to peacefully coexist… until one of them gets killed.

The world of anime has always been filled with animal characters — but we’ve never seen so many shows with animals that actually play a vital role in the story as protagonists or significant sidekicks. If you’re curious about which animal anime characters won the hearts of Japanese animation fans, we did all the hard work and collected them here!

#1 Totoro (My Neighbor Totoro)

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Jiji (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Appa (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Baron Humbert (The Cat Returns)

Considering his popularity in Whisper Of The Heart, it’s no wonder Studio Ghibli decided to give Baron a more prominent role in this spin-off. An anthropomorphic cat with a kind and generous heart, he’s the owner of the Cat Bureau and one of Haru’s most valuable allies, willing to risk everything to get her back home. His polite manners and polished outfits make him a pretty fascinating anime character.

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Moro (Princess Mononoke)

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Miyo Sasaki (A Whisker Away)

Image source: netflix.com

#7 Ein (Cowboy Bebop)

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Prince Lune (The Cat Returns)

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Luna (Sailor Moon)

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Heen (Howl’s Moving Castle)

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Retsuko (Aggretsuko)

A hard-working and well-mannered red panda, Retsuko works as an accountant for a corporation based on a strict hierarchy. Her elders’ mockery and constant bullying lead Retsuko to dream of a better life, with screaming her heart out at karaoke being her only way to vent her frustrations. Aggretsuko is populated with interesting and cute animal characters, but none of them will ever be as relatable as Retsuko.

Image source: netflix.com

#12 Black Hayate (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Eevee (Pokémon)

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Hamtaro (Hamtaro)

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Chuntaro (Demon Slayer)

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Fenneko (Aggretsuko)

Image source: netflix.com

#17 Kirara (Inuyasha)

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Blair (Soul Eater)

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Kimba ( Kimba The White Lion)

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Sajin Komamura

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Momo (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Alexander (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Yuri (The Cat Returns)

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Kiba (Wolf’s Rain)

Kiba is a ruthless loner whose only goal is to find the Lunar Flower and open the way to Paradise. He takes great pride in being a wolf and despises humans for mass killing his kind. This is why he feels irked when other wolves use their human disguises, even if he eventually realizes it’s necessary to survive.

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Porco Rosso (Porco Rosso)

The most famous anti-fascist in anime, Porco Rosso was an Italian veteran pilot during World War I before a tragic event sent him into a spiral of guilt and led him to transform into a pig. His past and disillusionment with people drove him to become an incredibly cynical man. However, his encounter with Fio changed his mind and made him believe there’s still some hope for humanity.

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Kyo (Fruit Basket)

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Muta (Whisper Of The Heart)

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Shao May (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Ame (Wolf Children)

The polar opposite of his older sister, Ame is a shy kid who struggles to embrace his half-wolf, half-human nature. Bullied throughout his childhood, he can’t seem to connect with humans, and growing up only makes him more distant from the civilized world and his family. The siblings’ path towards self-awareness is one of the movie’s central themes and contributes to making the story so much more remarkable.

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Shirokuma (Shirokuma Café)

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Artemis (Sailor Moon)

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Kisa (Fruit Basket)

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Legoshi (Beastars)

Legoshi is that character you can’t help but relate to. Born as a wolf with a heart of gold, the stereotypes associated with his species make his life more complicated than it should be. Having to live in a society where herbivores and carnivores try to coexist and consuming meat is strictly prohibited, he struggles on a daily basis with his internal battles to suppress his true nature and avoid messing up the few relationships he was able to build over time. He’s definitely one of the best-written animal protagonists in anime.

Image source: netflix.com

#34 Pikachu (Pokémon)

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Panther Lily (Fairy Tail)

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Hawk (Seven Deadly Sins)

Image source: netflix.com

#37 Yuki (Wolf Children)

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Den Rockbell (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Kuroneko (Trigun)

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Kasugaigarasu (Demon Slayer)

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Michiru Kagemori (BNA: Brand New Animal)

Similar to Beastars, BNA: Brand New Animal is another refreshing take on how animal main characters are portrayed in anime. Michiru Kagemori is your usual teenager, but one day gets transformed into a tanuki-like creature under mysterious circumstances. She barely makes it to Anima City, where she hopes to find some sort of remedy for her condition. Focused on turning back to her human form, she doesn’t want to be associated with beastmen at first, but as the series progresses, Michiru starts to develop respect and gratefulness for the beastmen living in Anima City.

Image source: netflix.com

#42 Yuki (Fruit Basket)

Yuki embodies the Rat of the Zodiac, and the 2019 Fruits Basket adaptation finally gave this character some well-deserved justice. Not only does the new adaptation show us a more easy-to-like version of him, but it also goes deeper into his motives and actions that were not so clear in the first series. A chick magnet, Yuki looks like the type of guy with no self-esteem issues, but he’s actually profoundly affected by his past, to the point of being terrified of rejection, and keeps most people at a distance.

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Pakkun (Naruto)

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Ryo-Ohki

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Hatsuharu (Fruit Basket)

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Agumon (Digimon)

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Tonton (Naruto)

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Haida (Aggretsuko)

Image source: netflix.com

#49 Antoinette (Ouran High School Host Club)

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Washimi (Aggretsuko)

Image source: netflix.com

#51 Cerberus (Cardcaptor Sakura)

Image source: amazon.com

#52 Carla (Fairy Tail)

Image source: amazon.com

#53 Nezu (My Hero Academia)

Image source: amazon.com

#54 Zeke (Highschool Of The Dead)

Image source: amazon.com

#55 Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga (Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga)

Image source: amazon.com

#56 Shenlong (Dragon Ball)

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Korin (Dragon Ball)

Image source: amazon.com

#58 Mokona Modoki

Image source: amazon.com

#59 Mimi (Children Who Chase Lost Voices)

Image source: amazon.com

#60 Haru (My Roommate Is A Cat)

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Chobi (She And Her Cat)

Image source: amazon.com

#62 Akamaru (Naruto)

Image source: amazon.com

#63 Chi The Cat (Chi’s Sweet Home)

Image source: amazon.com

#64 Yoruichi Shihouin (Bleach)

Image source: amazon.com

#65 Nyanko Sensei (Natsume Yuujinchou)

Image source: amazon.com

#66 Grimmjow Jaggerjack (Bleach)

Image source: amazon.com

#67 Kagura (Fruit Basket)

Image source: amazon.com

#68 Tokoyami (My Hero Academia)

Image source: amazon.com

#69 Hiroshi Odokawa (Odd Taxi)

Odokawa is a middle-aged standoffish taxi driver disinterested in almost everything around him and thus lets his customers do all the talking. Thanks to his job, he learns about the mysteries and oddities occurring in Tokyo, including the puzzling disappearance of a teenager. His incredible photographic memory leads him to piece together the intrigue happening in the series, just from clues and tidbits of conversations with his clients.

Image source: amazon.com

#70 Menchi (Excel Saga)

Image source: amazon.com

#71 Owner (Blend S)

Image source: amazon.com

#72 Ayame (Fruit Basket)

Image source: amazon.com

#73 Jibanyan (Yo-Kai Watch)

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Wanta (Elfen Lied)

Image source: amazon.com

#75 Frosch (Fairy Tail)

Image source: amazon.com

#76 Arthur (Code Geass: Lelouch Of The Rebellion)

Image source: amazon.com

#77 Katsuyu (Naruto)

Image source: amazon.com

#78 Shamisen (Melancholy Of Haruhi-Chan Suzumiya)

Image source: amazon.com

#79 Babu (Sankarea)

Image source: amazon.cm

#80 Tama-Chan (Love Hina)

Image source: amazon.com

#81 Calico (Problem Children Are Coming From Another World, Aren’t They?)

Image source: amazon.com

#82 Kumoko (Yes I’m A Spider)

Image source: amazon.com

#83 Natsu (Kumamiko: Girl Meets Bear)

Image source: amzon.com

#84 Gamabunta (Naruto)

Image source: amazon.com

#85 The Happy Cat (Fairy Tail)

Image source: amazon.com

#86 Tony Chopper (One Piece)

Image source: amazon.com

#87 Makkachin (Yuri On Ice)

Image source: amazon.com

#88 Shigure (Fruit Basket)

Image source: amazon.com

#89 Puar (Dragon Ball)

Image source: amazon.com

#90 Ao (Yona Of The Dawn)

Image source: amazon.com

#91 Manda (Naruto)

Image source: amazon.com

#92 Hawks Mother (Seven Deadly Sins)

Image source: netflix.com

#93 Kazuhito (Dog & Scissors)

A once bookwormish high school student, Kazuhito reincarnates into a dog after getting killed while trying to protect a girl during a robbery. That same girl ends up adopting him and is revealed to be Shinobu Akiyama, Kazuhito’s favorite novelist! Getting a second chance at life and the opportunity to meet your idol sounds like heaven if it weren’t for the fact that Akiyama is a sadist with a peculiar habit of terrorizing Kazuhito with a pair of scissors.

Image source: amazon.com

#94 Kaiman (Dorohedoro)

Image source: netflix.com

#95 Ryo-Ohki

Image source: amazon.com

#96 Genma Saotome (Ranma ½)

Image source: amazon.com

#97 Kyubey (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Image source: amazon.com

#98 Haru (Beastars)

Image source: netflix.com

#99 Doraemon (Doraemon)

Image source: amazon.com

#100 Potato (Air)

Image source: amazon.com

#101 Inko (Toradora!)

Image source: amazon.com

#102 Tetsuya Number 2 (Kuroko’s Basketball)

Image source: amazon.com

#103 Pen Pen (Evangelion)

Image source: amazon.com

#104 Carue (One Piece)

Image source: amazon.com

#105 Wiz (D.N. Angel)

Image source: amazon.com

#106 Chimaera (Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!)

Image source: amazon.com

#107 Loser (Tokyo Ghoul)

Image source: amazon.com

#108 Leon (Reborn!)

Image source: amazon.com

#109 Sketchy (Sk8 The Infinity)

Image source: amazon.com

#110 Rilakkuma. Kiiroitori. Korilakkuma (Rilakkuma And Kaoru)

Image source: netflix.com

#111 Sadaharu (Gintama)

Image source: amazon.com

#112 Laboon (One Piece)

Image source: amazon.com

#113 Nero (Black Clover)

Image source: amazon.com

#114 Bubbles (Dragon Ball Z)

Image source: amazon.com

#115 Panda (Shirokuma Café)

Image source: amazon.com

#116 Mokona (Magic Knight Rayearth)

Image source: amazon.com

#117 Kuro (BNA: Brand New Animal)

Image source: netflix.com

#118 Momiji (Fruit Basket)

Image source: amazon.com

#119 Juno (Beastars)

Image source: netflix.com

#120 Monokuma (Danganronpa)

Image source: amazon.com

#121 Guts (Kill La Kill)

Image source: amazon.com

#122 Nagoya (My Little Monster (Tonari No Kaibutsu-Kun))

Image source: amazon.com

#123 Boota (Gurren Lagann)

Image source: amazon.com

#124 Fukasaku (Naruto)

Image source: amazon.com

#125 Hibird (Reborn!)

Image source: amazon.com

#126 Turtle (Dragon Ball)

Image source: amazon.com

#127 Burupya (07-Ghost)

Image source: amazon.com

#128 Natsu (Reborn!)

Image source: amazon.com

#129 Danny (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Image source: amazon.com

#130 Meow (Space Dandy)

Image source: amazon.com

#131 Memine (Death Parade)

Image source: amazon.com

#132 Suu (One Piece)

Image source: amazon.com

#133 Kohaku (In Another World With My Smartphone)

Image source: amazon.com

#134 Beck (Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad)

Image source: amazon.com

#135 Kuro The Vampire (Servamp)

Image source: amazo.com

#136 Madarao (Kekkaishi)

Image source: amazon.com

#137 Terry Cloth (Toriko)

Image source: amazon.com

#138 Umagon (Zatch Bell)

Image source: amazon.com

#139 Bill (Beastars)

Image source: netflix.com

#140 Riz (Beastars)

Image source: netflix.com

#141 Ebichu (Oruchuban Ebichu)

Image source: amazon.com

#142 Maru (Kimi Ni Todoke)

Image source: amazon.com

#143 Usamaro (Kamigami No Asobi)

Image source: amazon.com

#144 Taroumaru (Gakkougurashi)

Image source: amazon.com

#145 Chip (Rio: Rainbow Gate)

Image source: amazon.com

#146 Taurus (Fairy Tail)

Image source: amazon.com

#147 Hamsuke (Isekai Quartet)

Image source: amazon.com

#148 Kedama (Given)

Image source: amazon.com

#149 Uri (Reborn!)

Image source: amazon.com

#150 Chomusuke (Isekai Quartet 2)

Image source: amazon.com

#151 Wanpo (Hajime No Ippo)

Image source: amazon.com

#152 Morgana (Persona 5)

Image source: amazon.com

#153 Louis (Beastars)

Image source: netflix.com

#154 Oolong (Dragon Ball Z)

Image source: amazon.com

#155 Tokugawa (Miracle Train: Oedo-Sen E Youkoso)

Image source: amazon.com

#156 Iggy (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Image source: amazon.com

#157 Mieu (Tales Of The Abyss)

Image source: amazon.com

#158 Rak Wraithraiser (Tower Of God)

Image source: amazon.com

#159 Sonic The Hedgehog (Sonic The Hedgehog)

Image source: amazon.com

#160 Tails (Sonic The Hedgehog)

Image source: amazon.com

