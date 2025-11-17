Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Part Of Your Room (Closed)

Post your favorite area of your room.
#1 My Schliechs And John Denver Picture And A Beatles Poster
#2 My Bookshelves
#3 Old Photo Because I Haven’t Made My Bed Yet
#4 The Newest Addition To My Room: The Wall Of Lifesavers
#5 My Room And Studio Before I Traded It For A Smaller Model. All One Needs In Life Is The Beds, Weighted Blanket And The Puppy Face…also Internet And Coffee
#6 This Softboard Is The Best Part About My Room. So Far I’ve Pinned A List Of My Projects, A Painting I Made, A Chart That Has My Weight On Different Planets And A Paper With Positive Affirmations
#7 My Bed. I Recently Got A New Mattress—after Years Of Dealing With A Hard One— And It’s So Soft!
