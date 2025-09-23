Jon Bon Jovi Finally Speaks Out On Son Jake And Millie Bobby Brown’s Decision To Adopt First Child

Jon Bon Jovi has opened up about his son, Jake Bongiovi, adopting a baby with Millie Bobby Brown and revealed what kind of grandfather he is to the little one.
Jake, a model, announced in a joint post with the Enola Holmes actress that they had adopted a baby girl.
“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they shared on August 21. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”
The young couple signed the post, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
Jon Bon Jovi shared his excitement about becoming a grandfather for the first time
Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
The girl, whose name hasn’t been revealed, is Jake and Millie’s first child. She is also Jon Bon Jovi’s first grandchild.
The 63-year-old rocker was recently asked about the exciting news in an upcoming episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast.
“It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful,” the proud grandpa said in a TikTok clip of the interview.
“They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby.”
Jon’s son Jake Bongiovi, 23, and Millie Bobby Brown, 21, announced last month that they had adopted a baby girl
Image credits: TikTok/Bunnie XO
The Livin’ on a Prayer singer said he’s constantly messaging his son and daughter-in-law and asking for new photos of the baby.
“It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day,” he shared. “I’m that pain in the butt guy already and, yeah, it’s cool.”
He also explained why he gave his blessing for his son and Millie to marry despite their young ages.
Image credits: Instagram/milliebobbybrown
“We blessed it because we get it, you know?” he said, calling the couple “mature beyond their years.”
Jon said the Stranger Things actress “comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young,” so it made sense to him that she made the same choice.
Jon revealed he gave his blessing to the couple’s marriage, calling them “mature beyond their years”
“Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘OK, we’ll support this,’” he shared. “And it’s working out.”
Jake and Millie got married in May 2024 during a “very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family,” a source close to them said.
Five months later, they exchanged vows again during a much more lavish celebration in Italy.
Image credits: Instagram/milliebobbybrown
Jon previously shared his relationship advice for his son and his now-wife during a 2023 appearance on Radio Andy.
“I don’t know if age matters if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he said.
“That would be my advice, really. Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.”
Jake and Millie married in May 2024 in a private ceremony, followed by a larger celebration in Italy
He also told The Times UK that Jake’s relationship reminded him of his own romance with his longtime wife, Dorothea Hurley. “It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together,” he said.
The Bon Jovi frontman had nothing but positive words for his daughter-in-law. “She’s a sweetheart and she’s a hard worker. I tell her all the time how much I admire her because her work ethic is unbelievable.”
Jon and Dorothea share three children in addition to Jake: 32-year-old Stephanie Rose, 30-year-old Jesse, and 21-year-old Romeo. During a recent family outing with Jake and the baby, Millie was pictured carrying a pink phone case with the letters “RWB,” possibly hinting at the girl’s initials.
Jon said that becoming a grandfather for the first time has been “crazy” and “wonderful”
Image credits: Instagram/milliebobbybrown
Jake and Millie recently marked their first wedding anniversary on Sunday (September 21) with a romantic black-and-white photo of their wedding.
“1 year married 🤍,” the 21-year-old captioned a photo of her hugging her husband on their wedding day. “I love being your wife.”
The couple first connected through Instagram and “were friends for a bit” before they started dating, Millie revealed in an interview with Wired.
Jake has supported Millie on several public occasions, including at the 2022 BAFTAs and the premieres of Stranger Things season 4, Enola Holmes 2, and The Electric State.
The young mom told Jimmy Fallon that Jake proposed to her while they were diving, an activity they bonded over after they met. But the romantic scene was interrupted by a brief moment of panic, as the ring fell off Millie’s finger after she said yes to her future husband.
Jake has publicly supported his wife at events like the BAFTAs and different film premieres
Image credits: Instagram/milliebobbybrown
“Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like your ears … literally your brain will explode,” she recalled.
The 23-year-old ultimately managed to get the ring back.
“It’s a reflection of who he is and I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”
