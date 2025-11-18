Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

by

Say hello to Hoppy Gilmore. Though many think he’s a Flemish Giant, he’s actually a mix of Silver Fox, New Zealand, and Rex, all meat breeds. Hoppy’s early life was rough; he was raised on a meat farm in tiny wire cages and treated as nothing more than livestock. Everything changed when Janna rescued him. At first, he was timid and frail, with patchy fur and the scars of neglect, but with love, care, and patience, he gradually began to thrive and amazed everyone around him.

Read on to learn the full story of Hoppy and hear directly from the loving person who rescued him.

More info: Instagram

Meet Hoppy Gilmore – yes, just like the movie

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Bored Panda spoke with Janna to learn more about her bunny, Hoppy Gilmore, and how their beautiful friendship began. “Hoppy Gilmore’s story started when I rescued him from a former meat farm,” Janna recalls. “He was kept in wire cages and had never experienced comfort or affection before. I wanted to give him a chance to live a real life, to know what love feels like. That was the beginning of our friendship, and it changed both of us.”

Many people assume he’s a Flemish Giant, but he’s actually a mix of Silver Fox, New Zealand, and Rex, all meat breeds

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy’s early life was heartbreaking. He was raised on a meat farm, kept in wire cages, and treated as livestock rather than a living, breathing being

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

At first, Hoppy was shy and unsure of everything, but as he began to trust her, Janna noticed some surprisingly dog-like behaviors. “He would wait for me at the door, follow me around the house, and even stay close when I wasn’t feeling well. That is when I realized he was acting more like a dog than a rabbit,” she says.

Everything changed when Janna rescued him for just $40

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

She brought him home to show him what love really feels like

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

When asked what she loves most about Hoppy’s personality, Janna’s answer was simple: “I love how affectionate he is. You can see how thankful he is by the way he flops and binkies. He is just so joyful to be here.” Every small gesture, from his playful jumps to his comforting presence, has shown just how special he truly is.

At first, Hoppy was scared and fragile. He didn’t know how to navigate smooth floors, his fur was patchy, and his body bore the marks of neglect

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

But with patience, care, and endless affection, he slowly began to heal – and surprise everyone around him

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Reflecting on the bigger message of Hoppy’s story, Janna shared some heartfelt advice: “The best breed is rescued. I would say adopt, rescue, or volunteer if you have the capacity. There are so many animals that need homes. I hate that a breeder profited off Hoppy, but I didn’t want him to end up with someone who would continue that cycle. Giving animals a second chance is one of the most rewarding things you can do. Hoppy rescued me far more than I rescued him.”

Hoppy didn’t just recover – he flourished

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

He started acting more like a dog than a rabbit: waiting by the door when Janna comes home, following her from room to room, and even sensing when she’s unwell, staying close to comfort her

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Once a rabbit destined for slaughter, Hoppy now enjoys a life full of trust, warmth, and happiness

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy’s story shows that even the saddest beginnings can transform into something truly beautiful

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

Image credits: hoppyyygilmore

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dog-Interrupts-Football-Match-For-Belly-Rubs
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Spot-On Science Memes That Might Make You Feel Smarter
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
16 Before-And-After Photos Of Rescued Dogs
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2025
This Anesthesiologist Recreates Historical Clothes From The 1700s (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“I Started Dreading Our Nightly Facetimes”: 30 People Share What Ended Their Relationships
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Firefighter Shares A Tribute To His Dog That Passed Away And Every Pet Owner Can Relate
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.