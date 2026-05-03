Daily Guess The Timeline Game #034 (Apr 26, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Goes No-Contact With Parents After They “Steal” Her Baby, Now They Want Reconciliation
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Employees Change Their Profile Pics To Their Baby Photos After Company Comes Up With A New Rule
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
We Found The 22 Most Brilliant Kitchen Finds That Are About To Be Everywhere
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
I’m Surprised the PokÃ© Ball Lunch Case Didn’t Exist Yet
3 min read
May, 9, 2017
Famous Celebrities Who are Huge Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2022