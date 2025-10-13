“Addicted To Powerful Men”: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Get Cozy On A Yacht In Steamy New Pics

It’s official; singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are intimate—as can be seen from a recent steamy make out session on a boat in California.
The two first sparked rumors in August after they were spotted dining together in Canada and Trudeau was seen at her concerts.
These sightings come two months after she and Pirates of the Caribbean alum Orlando Bloom called off their engagement.
Bloom and Perry had been dating on and off for nearly a decade and share a four-year-old daughter.
Katy Perry’s boat weighed anchor near a whale watching vessel, where she and Justin Trudeau started making out
Image credits: katyperry
The images circulating on social media depict a black bikini-clad Perry entangled in Trudeau’s arms as the two laid on the PDA in plain sight on the coach roof.
Oblivious to the high-profile smooching above them, crew members can be seen working on the deck.
Not so oblivious were the occupants of a nearby whale-watching vessel.
“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” one of said vessel’s passengers told the Daily Mail.
The sight comes two months after they were seen dining Montreal
Image credits: justinpjtrudeau
“I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” the bystander’s account continued.
While the Trudeau-Perry camps are yet to weigh in, the web is seeing the display as a confirmation of what was suspected in August this year.
The two were also seen taking a stroll through the city
Perry and Trudeau were spotted having dinner in Montreal.
According to TMZ, which posted the images, Katy Perry was seen leaning in during the conversation, while both parties’ security details sat at the establishment’s bar, eyeing them through a mirror.
Another sighting of the two strolling through the city’s Mount Royal Park added fuel to the speculations.
The Canadian politician could be seen dressed casually in jeans and a baseball cap while Perry, to no avail, tried to hide her features under a low-rimmed straw hat.
According to witnesses, the former Canadian PM had a broad smile on his face
Image credits: AKGS/VidaPress
“She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer the prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common,” the source speculated.
Trudeau was later seen vibing at one of her concerts, and to this, the source said:
“Music is one of many things they can share.”
Two years prior, Trudeau split from his wife of 18 years
Trudeau’s first sighting with the American singer came two years (to the day) after he split from his wife Sophie, a former model.
Both claimed the decision was made after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.”
The two were married for 18 years and share three children.
Orland Bloom was seen with an unknown brunette days after he and Perry’s separation was announced
Image credits: ngua
Orlando Bloom, if reports are anything to go by, placed himself on the market pretty quickly after he and Perry ended their relationship.
US Weekly reported the split on June 25. On June 27, he attended Jeff Bezos’ star-studded wedding ceremony in Venice.
While he was there, Perry photo-bombed on Instagram from Australia.
This action drew what appeared to be sympathy from the bride, Lauren Sanchez.
The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean Actor’ was seen boarding a water taxi with an unknown brunette
Image credits: katyperry
During the festivities, Bloom was spotted boarding a water taxi with an unknown brunette.
One of the paparazzi members snapped a photo of him with his arm around her, leaning in suggestively.
Netizens have been keeping score, and one, in response to visuals of Trudeau and Perry making out on the roof of her yacht, wrote:
“Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau making out, omfg. Orlando Bloom is crying for sure.”
Some netizens think the Trudeau and Perry are both in their “flop era”
