Hey Pandas, Ask ‘Would You Rather’ Questions And Answer Them In The Comments (Closed)

For fun!
#1
Would you rather meet your favorite celebrities or would you rather meet your favorite fictional characters?
#2
Would you rather talk to your past self or your future self?
#3
Would you rather live forever but have to work forever or never work but live a short period of time?
#4
would you rather have to speak in rhymes for the rest of your life or speak in riddles for the rest of your life
my answer is riddles
HAVE AN AMAZING DAY
#5
A classic one.
Would you rather get $10 million dollars as a lump sum today, or $1000 weekly for the rest of your life?
#6
Would you rather be the self of your dreams with any powers or have everything in the world and be rich
#7
Would you rather sneeze uncontrollably for 15 minutes every day or sneeze once every 15 minutes?
#8
Which would you rather find in the attic:
1. 100 rats.
2. 1 human being.
Choose wisely.
#9
would you rather ticktock to be bammed or youtube has less restrictions
#10
Would you rather, speak every languages or grow plants extremely fast and large?
Would you rather have no smell or no hearing
(Keep in mind that if you have no smell you have no taste)
Would you rather have unlimited Floppas or unlimited Grumpy Cats?
#11
Would you rather be given just enough money to survive but not have to work or work in a job that makes lots of money but requires long working hours?
#12
Would you rather not be able to burn not able to drown? I’d choose drown cuz I like swimming. This does not mean you get to swim good tho
#13
Would you rather… have a mythical animal as a pet or have a fictional person as a friend/significant other? (Who, what and why?)
#14
Extremely good eyesight of an eagle or hawk plus be able to zoom in and out
OR
Have very sensitive hearing that can pick up anything and every thing
For me I would choose eyesight!
#15
Would you like to swing on a star
Carry moonbeams home in a jar
And be better off than you are
Or would you rather be a fish?
Bing Crosby
#16
would you rather be able to see 10 years into the future, or stop time?
#17
40 C no AC
OR
-40 C with just warm clothing no heat inside a house
#18
Would you rather listen to “Dance Monkey” for 10 hours, or have your face cut off and your eyes gouged out?
#19
Be turned into a werewolf or vampire? (Stereotypical versions)
#20
live alone for the rest of your life or have to listen to the problems of everyone you meet?
#21
Would you rather only see people on the internet and never in person or make friends in person but never be on the internet and meet new people
#22
Would you rather always be there for the people you love but they are only thier when you NEED them, or never be their for the people u love and they are always their for u.
#23
Would you rather sprint everywhere or walk backwards everywhere?
#24
Would you rather have the power to teleport or the power to read minds
#25
Would you rather have to build a house every day or one house for the rest of your life?
#26
Would you rather drink a bucket of saliva or see attractive faces (like attractive Squidward) on every baby and animal
#27
Bed bugs or ticks in your house
#28
Would you rather raise 2 kids or caretake your 2 parents when they’re 92 and physically and mentally impaired?
#29
Would you rather make out (or more) in the back seat of a car or in a dark closet?
#30
Would you rather have infinite money, or infinite love?
#31
would you rather marry for money to be rich but miserable or marry for love & be happy
#32
Cool post. Thanks! My conundrum. Would you rather invest in weapons stocks and make a profit every time there’s a war, or invest in random cryptocurrencies and risk losing everything?
#33
Would you rather have twins and finish your family of four or have them one by one?
Would you rather live in your own home when you find a permanent spouse or live at their home?
When you retire, will you keep busy with contracts that you chose or travel the world?
#34
Would you rather sneeze uncontrollably for 15 consecutive minutes once every day or sneeze once every 15 minutes every day?
#35
would you rather lose your head or be headless
#36
Would you rather stay in your cozy home or go on a world tour?
Also would you rather live alone or with your loved one?
#37
Would you rather be with someone you don’t love but have someone, or be alone for the rest of your life?
#38
Would you rather be able to become invisible but always be hungry, or be able to talk to animals but always be thirsty?
#39
Would you rather have 15 cats or 15 frogs? Or both…
I choose both!😺🐸
#40
Human virus or computer virus?
#41
Would you rather work with overly polite co workers or ones that are extreme introverts that distant themselves from everyone.
#42
Would you rather marry your crush but have to quit being friends with your best friend or continue being friends with your best friend but have your crush dump you?
#43
Would you rather have either a kitten or a puppy (and you can’t use the garbage, “both” as a cop out answer)?
#44
Would you rather donate blood every week for the rest of your life or donate $200 for the rest of your life
#45
Would you rather never be able to read a book again (just books you can still read out of necessity) or never be able to listen to music again?
#46
Would you rather have unlimited bacon, but no more games, or games, unlimited games, but no games
#47
imagine the income from growing black truffles!
im a picky eater no smell will help me
FLOPP MY RIVALS
#48
Would you rather eat a cake that tastes like rotisserie chicken, or a rotisserie chicken that tastes like cake?
#49
Would you rather eat french fries or chocolate?
#50
Would you rather stay in your country or have a 50/50 chance moving to a better or worse countr
#51
Would you rather be very athletic or very smart?
Follow Us