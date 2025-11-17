Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Want To Ask Pandas In Another Generation? (Closed)

I’m sure we’ve all got something we want to know about those who came before or after us, ask it here!
#1
What is something your generation knows that you wish younger generations knew
#2
How much maintenance does a fridge from the 50’s need and will it last longer than a modern fridge?
#3
This is coming from a Gen Z to everyone who came before me.
What’s something from your time that you wish is still around? Also, what is something you’re glad the younger generations grew/are growing up with?
#4
What was it like to not grow up with the internet?
#5
I’m a millennial so for those that came before me, what advice would you give to someone at that mid-life age, still pretty lost, haven’t accomplished what they’d hoped and really don’t know what to expect of the future?
#6
“Are we the most f###ed up generation?”
#7
Gen z to the rest WHAT DA HAIL ARE YALL DOING
Follow Us