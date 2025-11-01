Couple Prepared To Ditch 200 Wedding Guests After Both Of Their Parents Sabotage Their Wedding Plans

It sounds like a cliché, but every wedding is different, and what applies to one ceremony might not fit another. As this particular story shows, couples need to be aware of their own situation and ready to adapt when things take an unexpected turn.
As their big day approached, the fiancés discovered that their parents had secretly changed key plans — including the guest list and menu — without their consent. So they made a post on Reddit, asking everyone to weigh in on the drama and help them determine whether their reaction was appropriate.
You don’t want to get married in front of people who will make the moment about themselves
But as much as this couple tried to keep their unwanted guests out of the picture, they still made their way in
After their big night, the couple updated everyone on how it went
Parents can support without taking over
According to data collected by financial service firm Northwestern Mutual, on average, parents contribute over half (52 percent) of their child’s wedding budget.
This figure aligns with real-life data collected by wedding planner Tzo Ai Ang of Ang Weddings and Events, who told BRIDES that her clients’ parents usually pay for the bulk—and oftentimes all—of the expenses.
“I do have some weddings that are paid for only by the couple, but that is the minority. In the majority of the couples I work with, the parents are paying,” she explained.
However, experts say that such a gesture should not come with expectations.
Wedding planner Victoria Lartey-Williams believes that listening to their children and respecting their wishes is the best way for parents to provide support when planning a wedding. This simple act shows that they understand and acknowledge their boundaries and trust that they’re capable of making the right decisions—which, in turn, can relieve any wedding planning stress they may have.
“I feel like there’s two different types of parents. There are the parents who are really involved, and there are the parents who take a back seat because they don’t want to overstep,” Lartey-Williams explained. “Landing somewhere in the middle is the best way to be helpful to their children.”
“You want to help them think through things without insisting that they follow your advice That can really overwhelm the couple and take away from their enjoyment of planning one of the best days of their life.”
People who read what happened to this particular couple had a lot to say about their parents’ behavior
