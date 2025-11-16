50 Times People Captured Possums And Opossums Doing Ridiculous And Adorable Things

Hands down, the best thing that happened to the planet Earth is the array of animals it so lovingly carries. Of course, things would be much better if humans wouldn’t interfere with their existence – however, sadly, that’s an ongoing matter that will continue being a problem for a while. Still, it’s safe to say that without animals, our existence would be much duller – as seeing their adorable faces somewhere on our feed can make our whole day or even week better.
Nowadays, it makes folks raise their eyebrows if someone says they don’t own a pet, or even worse when they are totally not interested in having one. Dogs and cats have replaced children for many families and have been great companions to those who chose to have kids. Though, when there’s no possibility of owning a pet for one reason or another, the internet comes to the rescue and does a great job of satisfying your cute-animal “cravings”. Bored Panda decided to gather the most adorable pictures of possums and opossums that will undoubtedly brighten your day.
#1 Possum Tries To Steal Cat’s Food, And Cat’s Reaction Is Priceless
Image source: MrRogers247
#2 Australian Veterinary Clinic Rescues A Rare Golden Possum, People Say They Just Caught A Pikachu
Image source: Boronia Veterinary Clinic And Animal Hospital
#3 The Australian Western Pygmy Possum Is Actually One Of The Largest Pygmy Possums In The World Despite Being No Larger Than A Typical Kiwi Fruit
Image source: Chris Jolly
#4 An Opossum Monching On Some Foods
Image source: lolaopossum
#5 Rare Pygmy Possums Just Got Rediscovered After Fears That Bushfires Wiped Them Out
Image source: Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife
#6 Friends Cat Has Adopted A Baby Possum
Image source: notnexus
#7 The Possum That Visits Our Deck Every Evening Brought Along Somebody Special Last Night! Meet Deckster And Backster
Image source: strongredcordial
#8 So A Family Of Opossums Walked Out In Front Of Me
Image source: iTokki
#9 When Your Possum Demands And Finally Gets A Bed In Your Dresser
Image source: juniperfoxx
#10 A Possum, Skunk, And Raccoon All Having Dinner Together! Apparently, There Was A Fox At One Point As Well! My Colleague’s Sister Took This Photo From Her Back Yard
Image source: PlasmaReuse
#11 Have A Happy Possum!
Image source: OryxTheJimmy
#12 I Met A Woman With A Possum And A Beautifully Sincere Smile
Image source: ladypugsworth
#13 My Step Dad Stumbled Across This Little Guy While Hunting
Image source: Sretlaw
#14 An Opossum Got Into My Buddy’s House And He Snapped A Selfie With It While He Was Carrying It Out
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Australian Possum. She Found A Strawberry
Image source: crikeyguvna
#16 Baby Possum Got Into Our House Last Night. This Is How We Found It This Morning
Image source: MAStalone
#17 A Different Easter Bunny
Image source: mustbeaweasley94
#18 This Little Pygmy-Possum Is Having A Snooze
Image source: Conservation Volunteers Australia
#19 Little Opie From The Rehab Center I Work At
Image source: _Conservative_Hippy_
#20 I See Your Shoulder Cats, Is It Too Late For A Shoulder Baby Opossum?
Image source: allyboo1620
#21 Possum Trashes Woman’s Office In Australia, Becomes A Meme
Image source: FF_notes
#22 Owner Finds A Baby Possum Clinging On To Her Dog’s Back
Image source: Sally Watkinson
#23 Mushroom The Possum
Image source: juniperfoxx
#24 Missing My Field Site And All Its Amazing Critters
Image source: Amanda McLean
#25 This Rescue Opossum My Mom Met At A Nature Center
Image source: MojitoJesus
#26 Volunteering As A Wildlife Rescue Rehabilitator Is Often Hard And Heartbreaking Work. But Having Tiny Babies Fall Asleep In Your Hands Makes It All Worth It
Image source: linneah15
#27 Cute Baby Opossum I Found In My House
Image source: reddit.com
#28 These Possums Live In My Window
Image source: dsfenasni
#29 Golden Brushtail Possum
Image source: unoiamaQT
#30 Clementine, Reminding Everyone That All Animals Love, And Love To Be Loved! (Rescued Virginia Opossum)
Image source: Retired_Young
#31 Possum Of The Day
Image source: avec.possum
#32 Ready For A Slumber Party
Image source: itsmesesame
#33 This Is Hank. Hank Lives In My Aunt’s Garage He’s Very Old And Has A Hard Time Walking So She Set Up A Warm Place For Him To Rest And Feeds Him Lots Of Treats
Image source: damndirtycracker
#34 This Possum Being Caught Out
Image source: 1Darkest_Knight1
#35 A Local Brisbane Brushtail Possum That Stops By My Window Every Now And Then
Image source: catfish08
#36 My Friends And I Saved A Baby Ring Tail Possum! Here’s Her With The Vet
Image source: Coragiran
#37 A Rescued Baby Possum Thinks My German Shepherd Is Its Mom
Image source: combatpaddler
#38 Rescued Baby Opossum
I rescued this baby opossum found in our parking lot yesterday. With the lid of the box closed we could hear her running around but whenever I opened the lid she would play dead. Here she is playing dead with a piece of food in her mouth.
Image source: Im_The_One
#39 Starry & Daff Moments To Warm Our Hearts
Image source: itsmesesame
#40 A Racoon, A Opossum And A Stray Cat Enjoying A Peaceful Meal
Image source: borninthe313
#41 I Think That He Likes The Legos
Image source: pinkcloyd
#42 Found A Baby Opossum In My Recycling Bin This Morning
Image source: LovingMap
#43 An Itsy Bitsy Pygmy Possum
Image source: Kate_4_President
#44 I Had An Opossum Visit My House So I Asked If They Were Friendly Or Not In This Facebook Group I’m In. An Animal Rescue Company Replied With This Photo. His Name Is Bobo
Image source: Carl_Gordon_Jenkins
#45 This Heck Of A Thing Hanging From Your Kitchen Window Screen At 2 In The Morning
Image source: LookingOutAtTheDoomedEarthSheBreathedaSighAsEverythingHadBecome
#46 Enjoying The Music
#47 Bailey, Our Golden Brushtail Possum
Image source: WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo
#48 Gloria The Possum
Meet Gloria. Gloria was shaking. She was terrified. And her 7, 8, 9(?) babies clung to her back and neck with all their strength. Thing is, as a nocturnal animal, Gloria shouldn’t be out during daylight. The fact that she was out in the open at 6:45AM carrying her entire family on her back means something went terribly wrong. This poor baby and her babies must have lost their safe home, and she was looking for safety… Or help. We called a vet, they recommended we call Malibu wildlife rescue. Malibu recommended we leave Gloria as-is, as long as she didn’t look injured (which she didn’t).
Image source: vohit4rohit
#49 Don’t Forget To Brush Your Teeth!
Image source: PossumEveryHour
#50 A Rescued Baby Ringtail Possum Warming Up In Front Of A Car Heater
Image source: unnaturalorder
