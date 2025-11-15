Hey Pandas, Guess The National Dish By Photo (Closed)

by

How to play:

1. Post a photo of your national cuisine’s food. (one photo, one dish)

2. Don’t say what it is in the title!

3. Pandas in the comments, guess what food and cuisine it is!

4. Have fun!

#1 Hint: This Is Made From Potato

#2 French Fries, Cheese Curds And Gravy

#3 This Dessert Was Inspired By A Russian

#4 Perfect With Friends

#5 Split Peasoup With Lots Of Sausage And Bacon

#6 Made With Sprinkles And Butter

#7 Careful, It’s Spicy!

#8 Guess What

#9 Do You Have The Stomach To Try This?

#10 Choose Whatever Topping You Like Besr

#11 Guess!

#12 This One With Special Cheese!

#13 From Alsace With Great Affection

#14 It’s So Good With Sour Cream!

#15 You’ll Eat It Only, If You Don’t Know What Exactly It Is

#16 Hint: It’s From A Mediterranean Country!

#17 We Eat This Wonder Around September. It’s Barely Spicy Pepper Stuffed With Minced Meat, Fruit And Nuts, Covered In Walnut Sauce And Pomegranate Seeds.

#18 Guess What!?

#19 Hamburgers!

#20 Hint: We Eat It Just Once A Year On A Special Tuesday

#21 For An Open House Party

Image source: sworld.co.uk

#22 The Code: Paprika

#23 A Not So Educated Guess

#24 Chicory

#25 (Hint: Made With Beans And Pork, I Love To Eat This With Oranges, Oranges Are Optional)

#26 It’s Veal Meat

Image source: source

#27 Can Be Filled With Chicken, Cheese, Or Ham (Hint)

#28 An Asian Country

#29 Yum

#30 BBQ Brisket, Smoked Sausage, Pulled Pork, And Smoked Ribs!

#31 Took This Shot On A Business Trip Some Years Back. One Of The Best Meals I Had While There. The Sides Will Likely Give It Away.in That Country.

#32 Its A Sweet Sweet Treat…

#33 Goes Very Good With Beer

#34 Home Made – They Busted Open!

#35 I Already Saw The Country I Live In Posted, So I Went With The Country I’m From. Good Luck!

#36 A Dessert Made Of Rice And Coconut

#37 Boiled Potatoes, Kale, Very Special Sausage

#38 Fish, Cottage Cheese, Noodles, Bacon…

#39 Hint:cheese

#40 The Real National Dish Of Our Country 😊

#41 Flatbread With Range Of Stews

Image source: source

#42 Also Name Of A Famous Restaurant In My Country

#43 A Common Street Food

#44 Custard, Curry Leaves, And Savoury Mince, With Raisins.

Image source: source

