Hey Pandas, Guess The National Dish By Photo (Closed)

#1 Hint: This Is Made From Potato
#2 French Fries, Cheese Curds And Gravy
#3 This Dessert Was Inspired By A Russian
#4 Perfect With Friends
#5 Split Peasoup With Lots Of Sausage And Bacon
#6 Made With Sprinkles And Butter
#7 Careful, It’s Spicy!
#8 Guess What
#9 Do You Have The Stomach To Try This?
#10 Choose Whatever Topping You Like Besr
#11 Guess!
#12 This One With Special Cheese!
#13 From Alsace With Great Affection
#14 It’s So Good With Sour Cream!
#15 You’ll Eat It Only, If You Don’t Know What Exactly It Is
#16 Hint: It’s From A Mediterranean Country!
#17 We Eat This Wonder Around September. It’s Barely Spicy Pepper Stuffed With Minced Meat, Fruit And Nuts, Covered In Walnut Sauce And Pomegranate Seeds.
#18 Guess What!?
#19 Hamburgers!
#20 Hint: We Eat It Just Once A Year On A Special Tuesday
#21 For An Open House Party
Image source: sworld.co.uk
#22 The Code: Paprika
#23 A Not So Educated Guess
#24 Chicory
#25 (Hint: Made With Beans And Pork, I Love To Eat This With Oranges, Oranges Are Optional)
#26 It’s Veal Meat
Image source: source
#27 Can Be Filled With Chicken, Cheese, Or Ham (Hint)
#28 An Asian Country
#29 Yum
#30 BBQ Brisket, Smoked Sausage, Pulled Pork, And Smoked Ribs!
#31 Took This Shot On A Business Trip Some Years Back. One Of The Best Meals I Had While There. The Sides Will Likely Give It Away.in That Country.
#32 Its A Sweet Sweet Treat…
#33 Goes Very Good With Beer
#34 Home Made – They Busted Open!
#35 I Already Saw The Country I Live In Posted, So I Went With The Country I’m From. Good Luck!
#36 A Dessert Made Of Rice And Coconut
#37 Boiled Potatoes, Kale, Very Special Sausage
#38 Fish, Cottage Cheese, Noodles, Bacon…
#39 Hint:cheese
#40 The Real National Dish Of Our Country 😊
#41 Flatbread With Range Of Stews
Image source: source
#42 Also Name Of A Famous Restaurant In My Country
#43 A Common Street Food
#44 Custard, Curry Leaves, And Savoury Mince, With Raisins.
Image source: source
