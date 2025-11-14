Wholesome Dog Takes His Little Owner To And From The School Bus Every Day

If anyone anywhere needs some proof that dogs are too pure for this world, you gotta tell ‘em this. Their loyalty has proved to resist the passage of time, distance, weather, and any other obstacle. And it’s best seen in dogs waiting for their owners. From a dog spending 12 hours daily looking at the station to a dog waiting 4 years at the same spot to be reunited with his owner, these are the real stories that need no further explanation.
This time, an impressive case of another faithful dog has been spotted in Henan Province, China. This footage of a little white dog carefully “escorting” its young owner to her school bus and waiting in the same place for her to come back has gone viral. The video was posted on Chinese video platform Douyin by the girl’s mother, who said she filmed the video to show her followers how the faithful pet protected her daughter. This is the kind of guard you could go to the end of the world with.
The footage of a little white dog sending his owner off on a school bus is going viral in China
The loving guard is seen here waiting in the same spot to greet his owner
Here is the full video of the two inseparable friends
This is what people had to say
