My Mister Rogers Newborn Photoshoot

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood! My name is Tamara Nelson and I love photographing newborn babies in creative sets in my Buffalo, NY studio. Ever since the release of ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’, I wanted to create a Mister Rogers themed Newborn shoot. I collaborated with two of my favorite and amazing prop vendors, Pitter-Pats Creations who created the outfit and Off My Hooks who created the Henrietta puppet. After finding the perfectly adorable newborn baby model and building Mister Rogers set my vision came to life.

More info: Facebook

Baby Mister Rogers

It was fun creating the Mister Rogers set and working with some amazing vendors!

Baby Mister Rogers and Henrietta puppet

Sleeping Baby Mister Rogers

Baby Mister Rogers putting on his shoes

Patrick Penrose
