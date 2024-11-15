Every TV Show Created By Seth MacFarlane, Ranked

The multi-faceted Seth MacFarlane has carved a niche in the ever-competitive Hollywood. He’s an actor, animator, comedian, writer, producer, director, and singer. Although he has raked in a few credits as a live-action actor, most of his projects have been behind the scenes as a voice actor and animator.
At age 2, Seth MacFarlane had already developed an interest in illustration, drawing several cartoon characters. Thanks to the encouragement he received from his parents, he not only began publishing a weekly comic strip at age 9 but also studied animation and graduated from Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). Since his professional career began, Seth MacFarlane has created several successful shows on television.
6. The Cleveland Show
IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
So far, Seth MacFarlane’s least-ranked TV show is the adult animated sitcom The Cleveland Show. It was MacFarlane’s third-created show. The Cleveland Show was created as a spin-off of the famous Family Guy sitcom. The show centered around Peter Griffin’s mild-mannered friend, Cleveland Brown, and his family. His family included his three children, Cleveland Brown Jr., Roberta Tubbs, Rallo Tubbs, and his new wife, Donna Tubbs-Brown.
The premise of The Cleveland Show is that the Browns left Quahog to start a new life in their hometown of Stoolbend, Virginia. In the series, Cleveland reconnects with and marries his high school sweetheart. Cleveland brings his now slower, larger, and more sensitive teenage son Cleveland Jr. Donna Tubbs also brings her sarcastic teenage daughter Roberta and socially awkward yet brilliant son Rallo into the blended family.
The Cleveland Show aired for 4 seasons from September 27, 2009, to May 19, 2013, before it was canceled. After it wrapped, Cleveland and his family returned to Quahog in Family Guy season 12, episode 20 (“He’s Bla-ack!”). Although The Cleveland Show didn’t reach the lasting popularity of its predecessor, it carved out a niche for Cleveland, providing backstory and warmth to the otherwise supporting character.
5. The End is Nye
IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
Away from comedy sitcoms he has earned a reputation for creating, Seth MacFarlane co-created the six-part docuseries The End is Nye in 2022. The show was hosted by Bill Nye, who blended science education with thrilling disaster scenarios. Each of the 6 episodes dives deep into a different catastrophic event that could realistically occur due to factors like climate change, technological mishaps, or natural phenomena.
The End is Nye stood out for its unique combination of scientific explanations and dramatic reenactments. As host, Bill Nye aims to show how these events could play out and explain the science behind them. He also explains how humanity can prepare and adapt to mitigate these impending risks. Its balance between dread and hope made The End is Nye impactful. While it doesn’t sugarcoat the seriousness of these threats, it also doesn’t leave the audience feeling helpless.
4. American Dad!
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
The Primetime Emmy Award-nominated animated sitcom American Dad! is Seth MacFarlane’s second-created TV show. The show centers around Stan Smith, a flag-waving, gun-toting CIA agent. Stan Smith, who lives in the fictional suburb of Langley Falls, Virginia, with his family, embodies all things stereotypically patriotic.
Seth MacFarlane co-created American Dad! with Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman. The Smith family also comprises wife Francine, daughter Hayley, and son Steve. Additional characters include Roger, Klaus, Rogu, Jeff Fischer, and Avery Bullock. American Dad! premiered on February 6, 2005, and has successfully aired 21 seasons, moving from Fox to TBS in 2014.
3. Ted
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Expanding his portfolios, Seth MacFarlane added a new TV show to his collection in 2024. The Peacock fantasy comedy series Ted premiered on January 11, 2024. The Ted TV series is created as a sequel to the 2015 movie Ted 2, as well as a prequel to the 2012 Ted movie.
The Mark Wahlberg-led movies were Box Office successes, grossing $549.4 million and $215.9 million, respectively. Like in the movies, Seth MacFarlane voices the profane, free-spirited, anthropomorphic teddy bear Ted. The 7-episode TV series was a critical success, with Peacock renewing it for a second season.
2. The Orville
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
In his created science fiction comedy-drama The Orville, Seth MacFarlane was cast as the protagonist, Captain Edward “Ed” Mercer. The show follows the crew’s adventures aboard the USS Orville, a mid-level exploratory starship in the Planetary Union. The Orville mixes space exploration with a heavy dose of humor and heart. What starts as a parody slowly evolves into a show that takes its sci-fi elements more seriously.
The Orville is created like a love letter to Star Trek and other classic sci-fi shows. MacFarlane’s Ed Mercer character is a talented officer whose career was derailed after a rough divorce and downward spiral. However, after he’s finally given a chance to captain the Orville, he’s thrown off balance by the surprise assignment of his ex-wife, Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), as his first officer.
Their unresolved feelings and complicated history provide many humorous, heartfelt moments throughout the series. The show also introduces several diverse and quirky Orville crew members, each with their own personality and subplots. The Orville premiered on Fox on September 10, 2017, and was picked up by Hulu in mid-2022. So far, the show has aired three successful seasons.
1. Family Guy
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Unsurprisingly, Family Guy is Seth MacFarlane’s highest-rated TV show. The show follows the Griffin family’s outrageous and often bizarre lives, set in the fictional Quahog town. It centers on the Griffin family’s patriarch, Peter Griffin. Although often well-meaning, Peter is incredibly clueless and impulsive. He finds himself in ridiculous, sometimes dangerous situations. Peter’s antics often bring chaos to his family, who each have their own quirks and issues.
Other members of the Griffin family include the relatively grounded Lois, the matriarch, who has her own eccentricities and hidden wild side. Then, there’s the perpetually unlucky and underappreciated daughter, Meg, the kind-hearted but dimwitted son, Chris, and Stewie, the baby genius with a British accent. Rounding out the family is their anthropomorphic pet dog, Brian, who has a refined personality and a surprisingly human mix of neuroses.
Family Guy is Seth MacFarlane’s first-ever created TV show. The show is famous for its signature cutaway gags, which feature unrelated, surreal, and often edgy jokes that break from the main storyline. Despite its controversies, criticisms, and cancellations, Family Guy has survived due to its strong fan base and is one of the longest-running animated series on television. Also, the Seth MacFarlane show has captured hearts because of its hilarious Family Guy supporting cast.
