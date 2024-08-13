Merit Street Media Faces Major Layoffs Amid Industry Challenges

Merit Street Media recently laid off almost a third of its employees, sources reveal, marking significant turbulence merely four months after the launch of Dr. Phil Primetime.
The media network, which began with the Christian-based Trinity Broadcasting cable network as its main distribution partner, aims to bring essential news and entertainment to viewers. Currently, it can be accessed in more than 65 million homes through DirecTV and Dish among other cable and satellite systems.
Significant Workforce Reduction
Nearly 40 employees were affected by this workforce reduction, reducing the company’s headcount by about 30%. Unfortunately, as recent hires, these workers did not qualify for severance and thus did not receive any. Sources within the company noted that the layoffs would allow Merit Street to implement
ongoing consolidations of departments and roles in efforts to achieve efficiencies at the highest level.
Realignment of Editorial and Production Groups
This restructuring is part of a broader effort by Merit Street to create a singular editorial and production group that will service all of its content. With this, the Fort Worth-based company aims to improve synergy between various divisions including news, original programming, sports, and music endeavors.
Impact on “Dr. Phil Primetime”
The network’s anchor show, Dr. Phil Primetime, was announced in November and is slated to debut on February 26. The show will air nightly at 8 p.m. ET and is described as aiming to address
what you want to talk about, what you want to do, with Dr. Phil in primetime. However, with the new round of layoffs, uncertainty looms over whether these changes will impact the show’s production or scheduling.
Industry Challenges Ahead
The timing of these layoffs aligns with broader industry challenges, as major media companies like Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount report notable write-downs tied to their linear TV assets.
The future remains uncertain for Merit Street Media amidst these financial cuts and industry pressures. As Dr. Phil Primetime approaches its debut date, many industry insiders are keenly watching how these changes will affect both its launch and subsequent reception among viewers.
