Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Explained

Kendall Jenner is a famous reality star and supermodel from the Kardashian family who is known for her tequila brand, 818, magazine spreads, and her iconic Instagram photos. She’s been romantically linked with stars like Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Nick Jonas, and Devin Booker. However, one of her most high-profile relationships is her recent romance with Latin pop sensation Bad Bunny.
Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer known by his fans as the King of Latin Trap. His successful music career and rise to fame have earned him fans worldwide and a Grammy. The artist moved to Los Angeles in 2023, and rumors of his relationship with model Jenner started going around. Although the couple went their separate ways in December 2023, here is a timeline of their relationship.
Rumours of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s Romance
In February 2023, Jenner and Bad Bunny were rumored to be dating thanks to comments from sources close to them who say they were introduced by mutual friends when the singer moved to Los Angeles. He was previously linked to the rapper Cazzu.A few weeks later, the two were pictured by TMZ leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills with another couple, Justin and Hailey Beiber. After this double date, sources had it that the two were seen locking lips in the restaurant. A source also told People Magazine that Jenner and Bad Bunny have been spending time together for a while now and enjoy each other’s company. In March, the couple was also photographed kissing at a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Go Public
Jenner and Bad Bunny have never shied away from publicly showing they were together. In April, Kendall took the rapper on a horse date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre in California. One of their most viral moments was when they attended the Coachella festival in California on April 14. Bad Bunny was performing, and Jenner supported him from the crowd while dancing to his songs. The couple got cozy in the crowd during the weekend festival as they enjoyed the music. On the last day of the festival, the couple went Instagram official when Bad Bunny shared a video of himself singing and fans could hear Jenner’s voice in the background together with her hair. In May and June, they were photographed going out for dinner and spending time with friends.
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s Relationship Gets More Serious
During an interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny said that people generally knew everything about him and his lifestyle because of how public and famous he was. The only thing he has to protect is his personal life. The rapper said all he has is his privacy, echoing Jenner’s sentiments during her WSJ magazine interview in June. The model had no comment when asked about her relationship status.
Jenner also added that she would go out of her way to keep certain aspects of her life as private as possible because it’s a healthier way of dealing with relationships. Reports had it that the couple was getting more serious and having a great time with each other. Their friends and family were also happy to see them as a couple. Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen out on dates in July, coordinating outfits and holding hands. On August 13, the couple was seen making out at a Drake Show. Although they hadn’t confirmed anything, they weren’t hiding either.
Bad Bunny Defends Kendall Jenner
On August 27, the rapper shared a video of an intimate moment with Jenner, although her face wasn’t visible. They talk for a while, and in the next story, he shares a picture of two cocktails next to an 818 tequila bottle, which is Jenner’s liquor brand. But the most certain confirmation that these two stars were in a relationship was when Bunny was pictured wearing a gold necklace with a K Charm. All these acts of romance didn’t sit well with some of his fans, who didn’t approve of him dating the famous Kardashian.
During an interview with Vanity Fair, Bunny cautioned his fans on respecting his boundaries because they didn’t know how he feels about how he lives, and neither did he want them to know that’s why he wasn’t interested in clarifying his relationship status to anyone. The star also complains that everyone is now a paparazzi and records and takes pictures of them without respecting their privacy. Bunny says that nobody else matters as long as his friend Jamar and his mother are clear about his personal life.
They Debut their Relationship
After weeks, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner made their first formal appearance in the front row at Milan Fashion Week. They attended the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024, but this was the start of their step into the fashion game. The couple cemented their relationship by doing an ad campaign for Gucci’s Valigeria Luggage collection. In several photos, the couple appears hugging, laughing, and having a great time together while working on the shoot. After the Billboard Latin Music Awards in October, the couple visited the Superblue art installation in Miami. After Bad Bunny’s performance at SNL, the couple arrives at the popular L’Avenue to celebrate his successful night.
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Break Up
An insider confirmed to People that after dating for less than a year as a couple. Rumour has it that the two started getting busy in their personal lives, and their relationship started to suffer. The source also said that the couple knew from the get-go that it wouldn’t be a forever relationship when it started. However, despite the end of their relationship, sources claim that the pair harbors no negativity and wants the best for each other. At least they were happy when they were together.
