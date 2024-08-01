Maya Benberry: From Reality TV to Stardom

Before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became a supercouple in 2023, he was in a highly publicized relationship with Maya Benberry. Though she was no stranger to the spotlight, Benberry gained mainstream fame for participating on Kelce’s dating show Catching Kelce where she won the American football tight end’s heart. However, the relationship didn’t work out as expected.
While she gained recognition on Catching Kelce, Maya Benberry had a brief stint in the 2013 short film Shooter Jennings’ The Other Life before the dating show. Following her exciting participation on Catching Kelce and the ensuing failed relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Benberry has appeared on another dating reality TV show. Keep reading for a rundown on Benberry’s journey to fame and what she has been up to.
How Old Is Maya Benberry?
Maya Benberry was born on December 27, 1991, in Germany. However, the reality TV star’s Catching Kelce bio shows she grew up in the U.S. state of Kentucky where she attended the University of Kentucky. Benberry graduated with a degree in Elementary Education but doesn’t seem to be carving a career in the academic section yet. Her interest is clearly in show business. Benberry made her acting debut in Blake Judd‘s 2013 short film Shooter Jennings’ The Other as The Temptress.
She Gained Fame as the Winner of Catching Kelce
In 2016, Maya Benberry caught public attention and Kelce’s as one of the 50 contestants on the American football star’s dating show. The 5′ 7″ (1.70 m) tall actress beat 49 other contestants to win the heart of Travis Kelce after 8 episodes of trying to find a connection with him on the show. After the show, they dated for about eight months before pulling the plug on their relationship. Kelce has been in a publiczed relationship with Swift since 2023.
Speaking on her experience on a reality TV show and dating Kelce, Benberry described it as “difficult,” stating that being in the public eye didn’t allow her to enjoy her relationship. The most difficult part for her was getting picked on for her flaws. Nevertheless, Benberry appeared on another reality show in 2018 as a participant on MTV’s Ex on the Beach season 2 hosted by rapper Romeo Miller. She appeared in Danny Worsnop‘s music video for his song Mexico in 2016.
Truth About Maya Benberry and Kelce’s Split
It was an exciting experience for the two while on the show and afterward. “I am so excited to be with Maya and see how we grow as a couple and to see where our relationship can go,” Kelce said during the finale. Sadly, after dating for eight months, it became clear that the relationship was not meant to be as they called it quits. Benberry was the first person Kelce dated publicly but they didn’t share much about the reason for their split.
More than five years after they ended things, Kelce and Swift’s relationship is hogging the headlines and Benberry felt obliged to throw in a word of advice for the Blank Space singer. While telling Swift to keep her guard up, Benberry shared how Kelce cheated on her with Kayla Nicole, the journalist he would go on to date for five years after his split from the reality TV star. Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce have been serving major relationship goals while traveling the world together for the singer’s tour.
Maya Benberry’s Life Post Catching Kelce
As stated on her Instagram bio, Maya Benberry has forged a career as a life coach and publicist. She is the founder of the Instagram page @rbrndTheAgency through which she aims to help women create their dream lives by providing empowerment and coaching. The reality TV star reaches out to clients through her online sessions tagged Moments with Maya Benberry. However, these platforms have not been active as expected. Benberry is also a marketing and brand consultant with MXM Marketing Agency.
As an influencer, Maya Benberry launched the Instagram page Benberry Beauty Bar where she shares beauty tips and products with fans. However, she has not been active on the platform for a while. Aside from Instagram, Benberry has social media accounts on other platforms such as X (Twitter), TikTok, and Facebook but she doesn’t maintain an active presence on the pages. Additionally, she is a professional dancer but there is no record of her dancing professionally. An inside look at Kelce’s relationship with Swift.
