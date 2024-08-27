Richard Simmons Cause of Death Revealed: How Did the Fitness Star Die?

Before his demise, Richard Simmons suffered from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease but this was only a contributing factor to his death. The American fitness instructor and television personality died in his Los Angeles home hours after his birthday in July 2024. Simmons gained fame through his popular fitness videos that became a trend in the 1980s. However, his journey to the spotlight can be traced back to his childhood.
Arguably America’s most popular fitness expert, Simmons entertained millions with his viral high-energy exercise videos. Inspired by his childhood experience, Simmons dedicated his life to making people feel good about themselves. As such, he made exercise fun and inclusive of all ages. The fitness icon slipped off the radar in 2014 for personal and health reasons and never returned until his death. As millions of fans mourn the death of this legend, explore truths about the death of Richard Simmons.
He Suffered Health Challenges Years Before His Death
Fans have asked if Richard Simmons died of cancer and the answer is no. However, he battled some health issues before his death. Just four months before he passed, Simmons took to Facebook to share that he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer. Before the diagnosis, Simmons had noticed a “strange looking bump” under his right eye and went to the dermatologist after treating it with Neosporin. Part of his Facebook post reads:
“I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. Basel Cell Carcinoma.”
He went to Dr Ralph A. Massey who burned his skin twice to remove the cancer. However, some malignant cells remained but this was not life-threatening for Simmons. Aside from skin cancer, Simmons also had an arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease which he was taking medication for. Interestingly, none of his health challenges directly caused his death.
Richard Simmons Died From Complications From a Fall
Simmons was found dead in his home on July 13, 2024, a day after his 76th birthday. According to his housekeeper Teresa Reveles, the fitness enthusiast suffered a fall in the bathroom a day before but didn’t get medical help because he wanted to spend his birthday at home. He went to bed on his birthday but didn’t wake up the next morning. The Los Angeles Police Department arrived at Simmons’ home on July 13 after a 911 call from Reveles and found him dead.
On August 21, 2024, Richard Simmons’ brother, Lenny Simmons received autopsy results confirming that the death was accidental. The fitness icon died of complications from the fall he suffered the day before his death. In an official press release on August 22, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirmed Simmons’ cause of death, adding that his heart disease was only a contributing factor. The report also revealed that no unprescribed drugs were found in his system.
A Look at Richard Simmons’ Final Days
Richard Simmons may have disappeared from the limelight in the years leading up to his death but he made occasional public appearances. A day after sharing that he had cancer, Simmons shocked his Facebook fans again by posting that he was “dying.” “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying,” he wrote. He quickly added – “Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.” The fitness icon went on to tell his followers to make the most of the life they have.
“Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”
Also, two days before he died, Richard Simmons had an exclusive interview with People magazine‘s Jason Sheeler. It was his first and final interview in almost a decade and he was very emotional talking about how he helped a lot of people in his lifetime. Simmons revealed that he had many projects in the works, including a Broadway show he was co-writing. A documentary about his life was also being made.
During the interview, Simmons revealed that he didn’t disappear from the public eye as speculated. According to him, he called his fans and sent them emails daily. He also left his house on many occasions but in disguise. Heartwarming tributes from millions of people followed Simmons’ death. He was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary. Remembering Phil Donahue, the legendary talk show host who died at 88.
