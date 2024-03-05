Let’s talk about Denzel Washington, a man whose acting prowess could probably make a reading of the phone book seem like a Shakespearean soliloquy. Yet, despite his ability to turn water into wine on screen, there are performances of his that somehow didn’t get the standing ovation they deserved. So, grab your popcorn and let’s dive into 10 Times Denzel Washington Nailed It And No One Noticed.
His Comedic Debut in Carbon Copy
Picture this: Denzel Washington, in his film debut, brings the laughs in ‘Carbon Copy’ (1981). Yeah, you heard that right, the man known for his gravitas cut his teeth on comedy. And while the film itself didn’t exactly set the box office on fire, Washington’s comedic timing was more on point than a sniper’s aim. But alas, in the grand tapestry of his career, this stitch seems to have unraveled unnoticed.
Oscar Nom What
Let’s rewind to 1987 when Denzel portrayed South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko in ‘Cry Freedom’. He earned an Oscar nod for his troubles – yeah, an Oscar nomination. But mention ‘Denzel’ and ‘Oscar’ in the same breath and people jump straight to ‘Training Day’. It’s like everyone collectively decided to forget about this gem of a performance. Maybe we all need a little history lesson to appreciate the layers he brought to Biko.
The Jazz Man in Mo Better Blues
Ever heard of ‘Mo’ Better Blues’? No? Well, you’re not alone. In this Spike Lee joint from 1990, Denzel plays Bleek Gilliam, a jazz trumpeter who’s got more issues than Vogue.
It is truly – A Love Supreme, says Spike Lee, channeling John Coltrane to sum up the movie’s moral. But despite the cool vibes and Washington’s smooth performance, this tune seems to have been played on mute for most audiences.
A Father Seeking Redemption
Fast forward to 1998’s ‘He Got Game’, where Denzel plays Jake Shuttlesworth, a dad with a conviction trying to reconnect with his son. Edward Norton called it an
under-appreciated masterpiece. And yet, when folks talk about epic sports movies or father-son dramas, this one rarely gets picked for the team. Maybe it’s too real for us? Or maybe we just can’t handle the game.
The Hurricane That Didnt Sweep Audiences Away
In ‘The Hurricane’, Denzel steps into the ring as Rubin Carter and delivers a knockout performance that should’ve had audiences on their feet. Yet somehow, even with an Oscar nomination under its belt, this flick didn’t quite become the talk of the town like some of his other roles. It seems like this hurricane passed through without ruffling enough feathers.
The Heart of John Q
In ‘John Q’, Denzel plays a desperate father doing whatever it takes to save his son. An emotionally charged performance that could make onions cry, but somehow it got lumped in with other ‘dramatic’ roles and didn’t get its due praise. It’s like we saw him go full throttle with paternal love and thought, ‘Cool story bro,’ but failed to give it a second glance.
The Great Debaters Not So Great Attention
Denzel not only starred but also directed ‘The Great Debaters’, playing a debate coach who inspires his students against all odds. Remember when movies taught us something? Yeah, this was one of them. But instead of sparking debates or at least conversations about its greatness, it seems most people just nodded appreciatively and moved on with their lives.
Flight Goes Under Radar
‘Flight’ is where Denzel embodies Whip Whitaker – pilot extraordinaire with some serious baggage (and we’re not talking carry-on). The themes of addiction and redemption soared high among critics but among viewers? Not so much. It seems like this flight took off without many passengers on board to appreciate the complex journey.
The Idealistic Lawyer Everyone Missed
In ‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’, Denzel steps into the shoes of an idealistic lawyer on the autism spectrum – talk about range! Yet despite another Oscar nod for Mr. Washington, it feels like most people blinked and missed it. Maybe if he’d worn a cape or swung from buildings more people would’ve noticed?
Fences But No Boundaries
Last but not least is ‘Fences’, where Denzel does double duty as director and actor. Talk about multitasking! The film was a critical darling and even snagged a Tony Award for its Broadway run – yet somehow it didn’t shine as brightly as it should’ve in Hollywoodland. Maybe we’re all just building fences around what we consider award-worthy?
In conclusion, while Mr. Washington has had plenty of moments basking in the spotlight for his blockbuster hits, these underrated gems deserve a second look – or maybe even a first one for some of you (no judgment). So go ahead and revisit these performances; you might just find yourself wondering how you ever missed them.
