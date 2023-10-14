Ex on the Beach: A Deep Dive into the Reality Show’s Couples

Ex on the Beach is a British reality television series. The series premiered on 22 April 2014. Ex on the Beach follows the daily lives of a group of singles who are sent to enjoy a holiday in the sunshine but are interrupted by their exes arriving at various points throughout the series, to join in on the fun, and possibly rekindle old relationships. Since its official release in 2014, the show has had ten regular seasons and two celebrity series released. The first series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach began airing on 21 January 2020 and concluded on 28 April 2020.In 2018, a spin-off show titled Ex on the Beach: Body SOS was released. The show was hosted by Vicky Pattison who rose to fame after appearing in the first series of Ex on the Beach.
Although the show originated in the United Kingdom, its success has led other countries to create their own versions of the show. Other countries that have previously aired their versions of Ex on the Beach are Brazil, France, Finland, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Sweden, and the U.S.A. The original British show aired nine seasons, while the American version has aired six seasons so far including several spin-offs within the seasons. Over the years, Ex on the Beach has featured dozens of exes, however, some exes have proved why they should remain exes while some have proved that true love really does exist. Here are a few of those couples
Charlotte Crosby And Adam Gabriel (Season 2)
Charlotte Crosby and Adam Gabriel appeared on the second season of Ex on the Beach. It aired on MTV from 27 January 2015 to 17 March 2015. The season’s official cast members included four single boys, Connor Hunter, Luke Goodfellow, Morgan Evans, and Rogan O’Connor, as well as four single girls Anita Kaushik, Kayleigh Morris, Loren Green, and Melissa Reeves. Adam Gabriel arrived during the first episode as Kayleigh’s ex-boyfriend.
Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby arrived on the fifth episode as Gary Beadle’s ex. However, it didn’t take long for Charlotte to display her Geordie Shore ways. On her first day, Charlotte hopped into bed with Kayleigh’s ex Adam. Unfortunately, Kayleigh walks in on them in bed together and all hell breaks loose. For this couple, after the conclusion of the season Charlotte rekindled with her ex Mitch Jenkins, and got engaged leaving Adam feeling ‘gutted’.
Megan Mckenna And Jordan Davies (Seasons 3 And 4)
Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies first appeared in both the third and fourth seasons of the show. The third season ran from 11 August 2015 to 13 October 2015 after 10 episodes. The series was filmed in Cancun, Mexico, making it the first series to be filmed outside of Europe. Megan McKenna was the fourth girl among the original cast members for that season. Jordan featured as an ex. Their appearance in the third season was a rocky ride. Megan and Jordan returned to the series in the fourth season. This time Jordan didn’t want to play games anymore. Jordan proposed in the final episode which also happened to be her 23rd birthday.
Although Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies got engaged in the final episode of season four, the engagement proved to be short-lived, as they both went their separate ways before the proposal scenes were even aired. Megan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother house and developed a fling with her former Ex on the Beach housemate, Scotty T. Jordan also returned to the series appearing in season 5 of the show.
Vicky Pattison And Stephen Bear (Season 3)
The third season also saw former Geordie Shore cast member Vicky Pattison, making her return as an ex. Vicky also appeared in the first season of the show. Stephen Bear appeared on the show as one of four original male cast members. Stephen and Vicky’s potential love story was cut short when Ali Drew sent Vicky packing because Ali had to pick someone to evict from the villa. Vicky Pattison broke up with Stephen Bear after he kissed another girl.
Chet Johnson And Helen Briggs (Season 4)
The fourth season of the show ran from 19 January 2016 to 8 March 2016 after eight episodes. The season was filmed in Portugal. Helen Briggs was among one of four female original casts of the fourth season of Ex on the Beach. Helen Briggs’ ex-boyfriend Kieran Lee arrived in the first episode looking for love. Sadly it didn’t work out between them. Helen’s second ex Chet Johnson arrived on the beach in the fifth episode and instantly rekindled their relationship. Although they were only exes in the first place because of their long-distance situation. After 8 years and three kids together Helen Briggs and Chet Johnson split after Helen claimed that she had put up with endless cheating allegations during their romance.
Ashleigh Defty And James Moore (Season 4)
In the same fourth season of Ex on the Beach, viewers witnessed another notable couple. James Moore made his debut appearance on Ex on the Beach during the first episode as Olivia Walsh’s ex-boyfriend. Ashleigh Defty also appeared on the show as Geordie Shore’s Scotty T’s ex-girlfriend. Scotty T didn’t take it well when James and Ashleigh kissed on their date. James in his defence told Scotty T that he made her feel welcome. Ashleigh Defty and James Moore also split up after the show with Ashleigh stating that she hates James after they tried to see each other when they left the villa but there was nothing there. James was also charged with sharing revenge porn.
Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt (Season 6)
Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt appeared on the sixth season of the show. The sixth series which ran from 17 January 2017 to 21 March 2017 was filmed on location in Crete, Greece. Both Sean and Zahida were among the original cast members of the sixth season. The season ended with Zahida pretty much hating Sean following the arrival of his ex, Taylor Morgan. Although Zahida was left heartbroken when Sean, ditched her for his ex in the final episode Zahida couldn’t let go of Sean after she told MTV that they planned to be together for many more years.