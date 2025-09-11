That Disney Kid Who’s Now Leading a Vampire Invasion

For many fans, Malachi Barton will always be Beast Diaz, the mischievous little brother from Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle. He was nine years old when he joined the cast in 2016, instantly winning over audiences with his energy and charm. Nearly a decade later, he’s no longer just the comic relief kid. At 18, Barton has grown into one of Disney’s most versatile young stars—and his latest role leading Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires marks a striking new chapter. He’s not just the sidekick anymore; he’s the centerpiece of a supernatural storyline that puts him at the forefront of Disney’s evolving franchises.
From Commercials to Disney Sitcoms
Barton’s career started before Disney ever called. As a child, he appeared in commercials for brands like Lay’s and McDonald’s, getting comfortable in front of the camera while still in grade school. That experience prepared him for Stuck in the Middle, his breakout sitcom role that aired from 2016 to 2018.
Playing Beast Diaz, Barton brought energy, humor, and relatability to a large ensemble cast. While the series spotlighted Jenna Ortega as the lead, Barton carved his own niche as the lovable troublemaker. Those early years weren’t just about learning lines—they were about learning the rhythms of television production, teamwork, and the pressures of being part of a network machine.
His time on Stuck in the Middle made him a familiar face to Disney audiences, but it was only the first act in a much bigger career.
Expanding Into Movies, Voice Roles, and Franchises
After his sitcom success, Barton diversified quickly. He lent his voice to animated hits like Fancy Nancy and Elena of Avalor, proving he had the versatility to move between live action and voice work. He also appeared in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, showing he could hold his own alongside big-screen actors.
Disney tapped him for leading roles in original movies, including Under Wraps and its sequel, where he carried the energy of a Halloween franchise revival. From 2022 to 2023, Barton starred in The Villains of Valley View, playing Colby Madden, a superhero teen juggling powers with normal life. That role showed a more mature side of his acting, balancing comedy with emotional beats.
All of this built momentum for 2025, when he took on his biggest role yet—joining the established Zombies franchise as the leader of a vampire invasion.
Taking Center Stage in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires
In Zombies 4, Barton plays Victor, a vampire struggling with loyalty, prejudice, and identity. Unlike his earlier comedic characters, this role required depth and nuance. He had to balance musical performances with dramatic tension, while also carrying themes of acceptance that Disney has increasingly embraced in its teen content.
For Barton, the film was a turning point. No longer just a supporting player, he became central to one of Disney’s most successful franchises. The role also tested his musical and dance skills, as the Zombies series is as much about performance numbers as narrative arcs. His evolution from sitcom sidekick to franchise lead demonstrates how Disney is positioning him as part of its next generation of stars.
The movie’s release also coincided with Barton performing live on the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide tour. Singing and dancing in front of thousands pushed him further outside the comfort zone of scripted TV, showing he could thrive in front of a live audience as well.
What Comes Next
Disney isn’t letting Barton slow down. He’s already attached to Coven Academy, a supernatural teen dramedy expected in 2026. There, he’ll play Jake, a student navigating both magical powers and the challenges of adolescence. It’s another step toward more mature roles, blending fantasy elements with coming-of-age storytelling. At just 18, Barton has built nearly a decade of experience, evolving from commercials to sitcoms, to films, to arena tours. His journey shows the rare path of a Disney child star who has managed to grow up with the network while steadily expanding his range.
Malachi Barton isn’t just “that Disney kid” anymore. He’s a young actor who has transitioned seamlessly from sitcom ensembles to carrying entire franchises. By leading the vampire invasion in Zombies 4, he’s proven he can handle darker themes, larger storylines, and the spotlight that comes with them. With more projects ahead, Barton represents Disney’s future: a performer who started small, grew with his audience, and is now ready to lead.
