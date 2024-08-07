Steven Bartlett: What is the Dragons’ Den Star’s Net Worth?

Born on August 26, 1992, Steven Bartlett has rapidly emerged as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in England, showcasing an impressive ability to innovate and inspire at a young age. As the founder of Thirdweb, Flight Story, and Flight Fund, he has made significant strides in the entrepreneurial landscape, demonstrating his talent for identifying and capitalizing on emerging trends in technology and business. While UK audiences may recognize him from his compelling contributions on the beloved television series Dragons’ Den, his influence extends far beyond the screen.
Bartlett has captivated listeners worldwide with his hit podcast, The Diary of a CEO, where he engages in deep conversations with a variety of thought leaders and influencers, offering insights into the challenges and triumphs of modern entrepreneurship. Through his diverse ventures and impactful storytelling, Steven Bartlett has established himself as a powerful voice and an inspirational figure for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere. So, let’s break down his life story, career and staggering net worth.
How Did Steven Bartlett Get Cast on Dragons’ Den?
Before being cast on Dragon’s Den, Steven Bartlett had already proven himself as a succesful businessman. Of course, this is the main attribute producers of the show look for when searching for their “Dragons”. Bartlett joined the Den in series 19 at just 28 years of age. This made him the youngest ever Dragon to feature on the show. What’s so inspiring about his boarding of the show is the fact that 10 years prior to joining, he was actually a failed contestant. However, by the age of 18, he had his own business called Social Chain, a key factor in his casting on the show.
His life story is rather inspiring, rising from a high-school dropout who engaged in petty theft to becoming an ultra-succesful businessman. Joining the show was extremely meaningful to Bartlett, as when growing up, he was a huge fan of the show. Coming from a poor background, Dragons’ Den served as escapism and inspiration for him when he was young. When speaking with The Guardian in 2022, Bartlett said: “Dragons’ Den was the only window I had into business from 12 years old. It’s like the first time you go to New York City after seeing it in films for your entire life. But I understand what I bring. A new perspective from a new era of business. I feel a responsibility because there’s never been a black, young Dragon on the show. The most powerful role models, of course, are those that are most relatable.”
Since becoming a Dragon, Bartlett’s fame has catapulted. To that, he has been able to leverage this and venture into other creative realms and start new businesses. So, it appears he is only just getting started.
Breaking Down His Podcast Success
The Diary of a CEO was first launched by Steven Bartlett in 2017. By 2021, it was Europe’s most downloaded business podcast, attracting massive attention thanks to featuring British entrepreneurs like Ben Francis, Lee Chambers and Grace Beverley. In 2023, his numbers flew up even higher when renowned yet controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson featured on the show. This year saw The Diary of a CEO gain the second largest weekly audience in the UK. What’s more, it started to garner attention across the globe.
In 2024, the podcast is still going strong, with many watching the series on YouTube as well as listening on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Bartlett’s guests have consisted of a wide range of people, from businessman like former Netflix CEO Marc Randolph, to comedians like Jimmy Carr, and YouTubers like Casey Neistat. While much of the focus is on business related matters, The Diary of a CEO often delves into themes of mental health, politics and class dynamics as well. Bartlett has a great ear but isn’t shy to open up about his own struggles and his turbulent younger years.
How Much Is Steven Bartlett Worth?
By the time he was 18, Steven Bartlett was already a wealthy individual thanks to launching his own company, Social Chain. His official website stated that he founded the $600 million business. However, in 2021, it was reported that he stepped away from his role after a merger with Lumaland. Since then, he has ventured into many other business endeavours. He created a private equity company called Catena Capital. He also joined the food replacement company Huel in 2020 as a non-executive director. Huel are also frequent sponsors of his podcast.
Alongside his role on Dragons’ Den, Bartlett also featured in the Channel 4 reality series The Secret Teacher, where he went undercover as a teacher. More recently, one of Bartlett’s biggest moments from Dragons’ Den has made headlines after a company he backed has become extremely succesful. Energy drink company PerfectTed was endorsed by Bartlett for £1 million. With all of these business ventures in mind, it is clear that Bartlett is a significantly wealthy man. According to Forbes, by the time he was 26 years old, the entrepreneur’s net worth was £71 million. As of 2024, his exact net worth is not known. However, most sources estimate it to be around £68 million, which works out to around $86 million. Want to read about the net worth of another popular podcaster? Here’s Joe Rogan‘s wealth unveiled.
