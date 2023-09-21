Shirley Temple: A Journey Through Her Iconic Filmography

Shirley Temple was born on April 23, 1928 in Santa Monica, California. She became a famous child star thanks to a plethora of roles in classic movies in the 1930s. As an adult, she continued her successful career in other means. She was known for her talented acting skills, song and dance abilities, and for being America’s sweetheart during her time in Hollywood.
In addition to her acting career, Shirley Temple developed a non-alcoholic drink named after her, which was a popular choice for children during the 1930s and 1940s. The drink consisted of lemon-lime soda, grenadine syrup, and a maraschino cherry. The drink was created as a marketing tactic to promote her films and has become a well-known beverage to this day. Shirley Temple died on February 10, 2014, at the age of 85. So, in honor of her name, let’s take a journey through some of her most iconic roles.
The Early Days of Shirley Temple
Bright Eyes (1934)
Bright Eyes is a musical comedy film that follows the story of a little orphan girl named Shirley Blake (Shirley Temple) who is adored by everyone who comes across her. She lives under the care of her uncle, Edward Morgan (James Dunn), a pilot who works for a wealthy family. One day, the family’s plane crashes while Edward is flying it, leaving Shirley devastated. As a result, she is then taken in by the family and starts to form a bond with the little boy of the house, who has also lost his mother.
Shirley Temple’s stunning performance as Shirley Blake was the highlight of the film, and it paved the way for her successful career in Hollywood. At only five years old, she was already a natural performer, who had the ability to light up the screen with her charm and charisma. Furthermore, it was one of twelves films Temple featured in that year, demonstrating an incredible work ethic at such a tender age.
The Little Colonel (1935)
The Little Colonel, a family classic released in 1935, tells the story of an enigmatic young girl named Lloyd Sherman (Shirley Temple). After her parents’ separation, Lloyd goes to live with her grandfather, a former Confederate officer (Lionel Barrymore), but clashes with his ideologies. However, with her cheerful demeanor and instinctive ability to mediate, Lloyd manages to bridge the gap between her grandfather and a nearby African American community. The film was a critical and commercial success and sparked a series of successful films for Temple, cementing her place as a beloved child star in Hollywood history.
Heidi (1937)
The 1937 film, Heidi, directed by Allan Dwan and starring Shirley Temple, tells the story of a young orphan girl named Heidi who is sent to live with her grandfather in the Swiss Alps. At first, her grandfather is unhappy with her arrival but over time, the two develop a close and loving relationship. However, Heidi is eventually taken away from her grandfather by her aunt and sent to live with a wealthy family in Frankfurt, Germany.
While in Frankfurt, Heidi begins to struggle with her new life and yearns to return to her grandfather’s home in the mountains. Shirley Temple’s performance as Heidi is heartwarming and captivating, making the film a classic for audiences of all ages. In April 2023, Gold Derby listed Heidi as the number one film of Shirley Temple’s career.
The Little Princess (1939)
The Little Princess, released in 1939, is a heartwarming film that follows the story of Sara Crewe, a young girl who attends a boarding school in London. When her father goes missing during World War I, Sara is left penniless and at the mercy of the cruel headmistress, Miss Minchin. Despite her hardships, Sara remains hopeful that her father will return and sets out on a journey to find him. The film was celebrated for its touching storyline and the excellent performance of Shirley Temple, who was just eleven years old at the time. Temple displayed a more mature and dramatic approach in her acting, impressing both critics and audiences alike. She brought depth and nuance to her character, making The Little Princess a timeless classic that is still cherished by many today.
Unveiling the Adult Years of Shirley Temple
Shirley Temple undoubtedly entertained audiences throughout the 1930s and early 1940s. However, at the age of 21, she decided to step away from the spotlight and retire from acting. Despite this decision, Temple continued to work in the entertainment industry. She became the host and narrator of the Anthology series, Shirley Temple’s Story Book, which ran for two seasons. Additionally, in 1957, she made a guest appearance on The Red Skelton Show.
After this, Temple turned to politics. In 1969, she was appointed as a representative to the United Nations General Assembly by President Richard Nixon, becoming one of the youngest people to ever serve in the role. Later, she was appointed as the U.S. ambassador to Ghana in 1974, where she took on issues such as education and women’s rights. Through her diplomatic work, Temple proved to be an effective communicator and advocate for American interests, earning widespread respect and admiration both at home and abroad. Even though she retired from acting at a young age, Shirley Temple left a lasting legacy in Hollywood. She remains an inspiration to many young and aspiring actresses to this day, thanks to her impressive career and the enduring popularity of her films.