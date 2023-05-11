6 Classic Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Classic movies that still hold up today deserve worthy praise. Movies have the ability to transport us to different worlds, evoke emotions, and challenge our perspectives. While there are countless movies that have come and gone, there are a select few that have stood the test of time and continue to captivate audiences even today. These masterpieces are not only iconic but also serve as a testament to the brilliance of the filmmakers and actors involved in their making.
Here we will explore six classic movies that still hold up today. These movies have transcended time and are still as relevant and entertaining as they were when they were first released. Even with the advent of modern cinema and technology, they remain timeless and significant and continue to be watched by generations.
1. Rocky
Different things make a film qualify to be labeled a classic, for some it’s the complexities of a well-told tale, for others it’s the high-level technical expertise assembled to pull off a swashbuckling operation, for others it’s the beauty of a simple story. In Rocky‘s case, it’s the simple, yet inspiring story of a decent young man who gets the once-in-a-lifetime chance to compete at the highest level of boxing. This story in its simplicity is an ode to the human spirit, a reaffirmation that anything is possible if you believe in yourself. Sylvester Stallone, puts in an outstanding performance as Rocky, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor
Rocky‘s legacy extends beyond the movie itself. The movie has spawned several sequels, with Stallone returning to play Rocky in all of them, and has become a franchise that has grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office. Rocky has also been referenced and parodied in popular culture, further cementing its place as an all-time classic.
2. The Sound of Music
A musical film, released in 1965, The Sound of Music tells the story of Maria, a young woman who becomes a governess to the seven children of a wealthy widower, Captain von Trapp. Set against the backdrop of the looming Nazi threat in Austria, the political context in time proved to be a masterstroke. The movie features outstanding performances by its lead actors, particularly that of Julie Andrews as Maria whose singing voice and her portrayal of the character have become iconic and have earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The Sound of Music is undoubtedly one classic movie that still holds up today.
The film’s musical numbers are some of the most memorable in cinematic history. The movie’s soundtrack, which includes classic songs like Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things, and Edelweiss, has become an enduring part of popular culture. The Sound of Music‘s combination of a heartwarming story, outstanding performances, memorable music, and cultural impact have made it a highly celebrated film that has stood the test of time.
3. The Shawshank Redemption
The year 1994 was such a big year for movies that The Shawshank Redemption didn’t make an impression initially. Up against the likes of Pulp Fiction, The Lion King, and Forest Gump, it took a few years for this Frank Darabont drama to gain a life of its own. Based on the 1982 Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the plot revolves around Andy (Tim Robbins) a banker who is sent to prison for the murder of his wife and her lover despite his claims of innocence.
The film delves into the theme of hope and the power of the human spirit, as Andy forms an unlikely friendship with fellow inmate Red (Morgan Freeman) and uses his skills as a banker to improve the lives of his fellow inmates. The acting in The Shawshank Redemption is exceptional, with Robbins and Freeman delivering powerful performances that make the audience root for their characters. Decades after its release, the film has aged like fine wine, broadcast regularly in several countries due to its popularity.
4. Pulp Fiction
A cultural touchstone that was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”, Pulp Fiction is riveting work of art. Directed and written by Quentin Tarantino, the film encapsulates everything that makes him one of the most respected filmmakers of his generation – which is why the classic movie’s legacy still holds up today. Released in 1994, the film is famous for its nonlinear storyline, unique characters, and breathless prose which have become a trademark of Tarantino’s movies.
The movie follows the lives of several characters in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles. The main characters include hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), their boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), and Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman), the wife of Marsellus Wallace. The several interlocking stories about these characters create a fascinating and often brutal cocktail of violence. Pulp Fiction won eight major awards from a total of twenty-six nominations, including a Best Original Screenplay win at the 67th Academy Awards.
5. Titanic
Based on a real-life event that has captured the imagination of people all over the world for over a century, the Titanic remains the stuff of legendary folklore. The movie’s storyline is tragic and timeless, humanizing a global catastrophe and showing it through the lenses of two lovers. The plot tells the story of a romance between two people from different social classes that unfolds against the backdrop of the ill-fated maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic.
The film features outstanding performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet with their on-screen chemistry drawing praise from audiences and critics. One of the most expensive movies ever made (with a budget of $200 million), Titanic‘s technical achievements are nothing short of remarkable with the film winning multiple Academy Awards, including Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Cinematography.
6. The Godfather
The Godfather is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time and for good reason. Like what Star Wars is to fantasy, or what Superman is to the superhero genre, The Godfather inspired and redefined the crime genre after it. The movie’s masterfully crafted and executed plot tells the story of the Corleone crime family and its vice-like grip on the underworld of crime and drugs. The movie is based on a novel by Mario Puzo and was directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who co-wrote the screenplay with Puzo.
The movie’s plot is full of complex characters, moral ambiguity, and intense drama, all of which are expertly woven together to create a cinematic masterpiece. The Godfather features some of the most iconic performances in cinematic history, particularly that of Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone. Brando’s portrayal of the patriarch of the Corleone family is a masterclass in acting, and his performance earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. The supporting cast, which includes Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall, equally delivered outstanding performances.
