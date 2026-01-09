6 Times Taylor Swift Starred in a Movie

Taylor Swift movies often reveal a side of the superstar that fans rarely get to see. While she’s best known for her chart-topping albums and record-breaking tours, Swift has steadily built an interesting on-screen résumé over the past decade. From live-action romantic comedies to animated features and ambitious musical films, each project reflects a different phase of her career.
Although she made her acting debut in 2009, first in an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and as herself in Hannah Montana: The Movie, Taylor Swift’s first film role was in 2010. While her filmography is not extensive, it has always gotten fans excited about watching the 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter on the big screen. Here is every movie Taylor Swift has appeared in.
1. Valentine’s Day (2010)
Taylor Swift’s first major venture into film came with Garry Marshall’s ensemble romantic comedy Valentine’s Day. In the movie, she played the bubbly high-schooler Felicia. The movie brought together an all-star cast, including Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Eric Dane, Patrick Dempsey, and others. Taylor Swift’s cheerful performance stood out for its comedic timing and youthful energy. Her portrayal was intentionally exaggerated, capturing the dramatic intensity of teenage romance.
2. The Lorax (2012)
Taylor Swift’s next movie credit was in the musical fantasy comedy The Lorax. She was part of the star-studded voice cast, voicing Audrey. Her character was the dreamer who inspired the story’s young hero to search for a real tree. Although not an acting role, the voice role allowed Swift to showcase her expressive voice acting abilities in a way her fans had not heard before. The Lorax was a commercial success and introduced Swift to younger movie audiences who may not have been familiar with her music at the time. The movie grossed $351.4 million against its $70 million budget.
3. The Giver (2014)
In The Giver, Taylor Swift stepped into a more serious role. She played Rosemary, a character essential to the story’s emotional core. The film starred Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep, Alexander Skarsgård, and Katie Holmes. The Giver’s adaptation of Lois Lowry’s 1993 young adult novel required Swift to convey depth and vulnerability in a short amount of screen time.
Swift’s scenes, though brief, left a strong impression due to the haunting nature of Rosemary’s storyline. Her performance signaled to Hollywood that she could thrive in more mature roles outside of music-centric projects. As a result, The Giver is often cited as one of the Taylor Swift movies that proved she could handle dramatic storytelling with sincerity.
4. Cats (2019)
Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift’s next project was another high-profile acting role, in which she shared the screen with several other A-listers. Swift was cast as Bombalurina, a confident and mischievous feline. Despite Cats’ mixed reception, Swifties praised her bold performance and theatrical flair. Cats was a visually experimental production, and Taylor Swift fully embraced its fantasy setting. Unfortunately, the movie was a Box Office disappointment.
5. All Too Well: The Short Film (2021)
Taylor Swift made her directorial debut with the musical romantic drama short film All Too Well: The Short Film. She also starred in the film, appearing as the older version of the protagonist, played by Sadie Sink. The film served as a visual companion to Swift’s extended version of “All Too Well” song. The project earned critical acclaim and demonstrated Taylor Swift’s growing interest in filmmaking. If anything, the film and its success hinted at Swift’s future as a director.
6. Amsterdam (2022)
Taylor Swift also joined the cast of David O. Russell’s mystery comedy thriller Amsterdam. She played Elizabeth Meekins, a grieving daughter whose emotional scene became one of the film’s most memorable moments. Starring alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John Washington, the movie centers on three close friends who forge an unbreakable bond while serving together in World War I.
Years later, they reunite when they become unwittingly entangled in a murder investigation. After being framed for a high-profile killing, they set out to clear their names and uncover the real conspiracy behind it. Despite Amsterdam being a critical and commercial failure, critics praised Swift’s brief performance, describing it as heartfelt and striking. Amsterdam represented another step toward more mature, substantial roles in Taylor Swift movies.
