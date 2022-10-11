Jordan Peterson Responds To Olivia Wilde Basing Don’t Worry Darling’s Villain On Him

At this point, nearly everyone has heard about Don’t Worry Darling. Unfortunately, most people probably associate the Olivia Wilde feature with all the controversy surrounding the behind-the-scenes drama. Overall, Don’t Worry Darling did some solid business at the box office during its first weekend, garnering $19.2 million during its opening weekend. It isn’t a flop, which is good considering all the negative press going into the feature. Perhaps one of the reasons fans were so interested in Don’t Worry Darling is due to the fact that Olivia Wilde based the villain on a real-life figure?
“We based [Chris Pine’s] character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community. You know the incels?” Wilde, 38, said during an interview with Interview Magazine that was published on September 1. “They’re basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women.”
For anyone who has been living under a rock, Jordan Peterson is not some incel leader who believes that men show be entitled to sex. The famed psychology professor at the University of Toronto is a notable source who has been against feminism, stating that feminists have “an unconscious wish for brutal male domination,” Peterson has stated repeatedly that his purpose is to help men better themselves, and though the author does have some controversial takes, he’s never been deemed an incel leader before Wilde’s statement. He has repeatedly debunked feminists in the past five years and gained fame due to his intellectual arguments. Oh, and Wilde is a feminist and hasn’t been afraid to let the world know it.
I won’t go into depth about Peterson and Wilde’s political background, but the former is widely considered dangerous or an enemy by plenty of feminists who aren’t truly listening to what the professor is saying. During his interview with Piers Morgan, the host actually questioned Peterson on his thoughts about the director basing the villain on his and Peterson’s response was surprising, “People have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men – what a terrible thing to do, that is,” he said. “I thought the marginalized were supposed to have a voice.” Peterson pondered in the interview. “It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category and you get these casual insults: “These incels.’ What does that mean? Well, these men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women, who are very picky. And good for them – women, he picky. That’s your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, they’re lonesome, and they don’t want to do, and everyone piles abuse on them.”
Now, the key part of this interview is that Peterson actually tears up a bit, and many were actually joyous over the fact that the professor showed some emotion over such a serious subject about being labeled an incel. Either way, Peterson has rejected the claims of being some pseudo-intellectual incel leader. However, there’s been numerous support for Peterson, such as Megyn Kelly, who highlighted why a voice like Jordan Peterson is necessary:
“Honestly, Ben, I was looking at the numbers. In 2019, men accounted for 80% of all suicide deaths in America – 80%,” Kelly said on the Megyn Kelly show, adding, “All the studies also show that a majority of American men who die by suicide have no known history of mental health problems because they don’t talk about them. It’s not that they don’t have any mental health problems, they don’t talk about them. And when they do try to talk about them and listen to Jordan Peterson, subscribe to Jordan Peterson or anybody else speaking out about these issues, they get attacked.”
Wherever you stand with Jordan Peterson, it’s clear that Olivia Wilde doesn’t particularly view him highly. Don’t Worry Darling is currently out in theaters everywhere.