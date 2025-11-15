Movie Enthusiast Shows How Well Thought-Through Movie Compositions Are (30 Pics)

Master cinematographers approach every frame as an opportunity to convey the feel of the scene. And one of the things that really helps them to achieve it is composition—the way elements (actors, scenery, props, etc) are placed on screen in respect to each other and within the frame itself has a huge impact on our viewing experience.
To show the brilliance behind a frame’s layout, Raymond Thi of Composition Cam analyzes visually stunning films, adding simple, bold lines to demonstrate triangles, quadrants, and other geometric shapes that please our eyes.
As you will see, some pictures use the grid method to create balanced frames while others focus on a central character instead. Many of these films feature relatively simple compositions too, proving that a few elements can make a lasting impact. If you know how to use them.
#1 Blade Runner 2049
#2 The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, Space Odyssey
#3 The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
#4 Stranger Things
#5 Star Wars: Episode Iv – A New Hope (1977)
#6 From ‘Sherlock’
#7 The Simpsons
#8 Get Out (2017)
#9 Her (2013)
#10 Isle Of Dogs
#11 Twin Peaks (The Return, Part 2)
#12 Yojimbo (1961)
#13 Moonrise Kingdom (2012)⠀
#14 Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
#15 Oldboy (2003)
#16 500 Days Of Summer (2009)
#17 The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)⠀⠀
#18 Reservoir Dogs (1992)⠀
#19 The King’s Speech (2010)⠀
#20 Birdman (2014)
#21 Rule Of Thirds In Star Wars (Original Trilogy)
#22 “Selma” (2014)
#23 Drive
#24 The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)
#25 Game Of Thrones (TV Series)
#26 Black Swan (2010)
#27 A Clockwork Orange (1971)⠀
#28 Full Metal Jacket
#29 The Neon Demon
#30 Okja (2017)⠀
