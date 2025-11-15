Movie Enthusiast Shows How Well Thought-Through Movie Compositions Are (30 Pics)

Master cinematographers approach every frame as an opportunity to convey the feel of the scene. And one of the things that really helps them to achieve it is composition—the way elements (actors, scenery, props, etc) are placed on screen in respect to each other and within the frame itself has a huge impact on our viewing experience.

To show the brilliance behind a frame’s layout, Raymond Thi of Composition Cam analyzes visually stunning films, adding simple, bold lines to demonstrate triangles, quadrants, and other geometric shapes that please our eyes.

As you will see, some pictures use the grid method to create balanced frames while others focus on a central character instead. Many of these films feature relatively simple compositions too, proving that a few elements can make a lasting impact. If you know how to use them.

More info: Twitter | Instagram

#1 Blade Runner 2049

Image source: comp_cam

#2 The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, Space Odyssey

Image source: comp_cam

#3 The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

Image source: comp_cam

#4 Stranger Things

Image source: comp_cam

#5 Star Wars: Episode Iv – A New Hope (1977)

Image source:  comp_cam

#6 From ‘Sherlock’

Image source:  comp_cam

#7 The Simpsons

Image source: comp_cam

#8 Get Out (2017)

Image source: comp_cam

#9 Her (2013)

Image source: comp_cam

#10 Isle Of Dogs

Image source: comp_cam

#11 Twin Peaks (The Return, Part 2)

Image source:  comp_cam

#12 Yojimbo (1961)

Image source: comp_cam

#13 Moonrise Kingdom (2012)⠀

Image source: comp_cam

#14 Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Image source: comp_cam

#15 Oldboy (2003)

Image source: comp_cam

#16 500 Days Of Summer (2009)

Image source: comp_cam

#17 The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)⠀⠀

Image source: comp_cam

#18 Reservoir Dogs (1992)⠀

Image source: comp_cam

#19 The King’s Speech (2010)⠀

Image source: comp_cam

#20 Birdman (2014)

Image source: comp_cam

#21 Rule Of Thirds In Star Wars (Original Trilogy)

Image source: comp_cam

#22 “Selma” (2014)

Image source: comp_cam

#23 Drive

Image source:  comp_cam

#24 The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

Image source:  comp_cam

#25 Game Of Thrones (TV Series)

Image source: comp_cam

#26 Black Swan (2010)

Image source: comp_cam

#27 A Clockwork Orange (1971)⠀

Image source:  comp_cam

#28 Full Metal Jacket

Image source: comp_cam

#29 The Neon Demon

Image source:  comp_cam

#30 Okja (2017)⠀

Image source: comp_cam

