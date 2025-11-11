84 Harry Potter Jewelery Pieces To Show That You’re Still Waiting For Your Hogwarts Letter

Unless you’re a real Harry Potter fan, stop reading right now, because this list of Harry Potter themed jewelry and accessories are imbued with magical properties that only Potterheads will get. When you hear “Hogwarts,” do you think of dermatology? Do you think that “Muggle” is a transitive verb meaning “to rob gently?” If you answered “Yes” to any of the above, then STOP READING NOW.
Ok, now that only you real fans are left, we at Bored Panda want to share this secret list with you. These are some of the best Harry Potter themed accessories that the Internet has to offer, and we’re sharing it exclusively with you. Which one do you think is the coolest? Vote below!
#1 Golden Snitch Ear Climber Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#2 Hermione’s Time Turner Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#3 Wand Necklaces
Image source: etsy.com
#4 Golden Snitch Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#5 Hedwig’s Necklace
Image source: Enchanted Leaves
#6 Harry Potter Charm Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#7 Harry Potter Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#8 Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace Pendant
Image source: etsy.com
#9 Salazar Slytherin Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#10 Rowena Ravenclaw Eagle Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#11 Marauder’s Map In A Bottle Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#12 Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Pocket Watch
Image source: etsy.com
#13 Harry Potter Patronus Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#14 Golden Snitch Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#15 Cedric Diggory Triwizard Tournament Golden Egg
Image source: amazon.com
#16 The Deadly Hallows Necklace
Image source: folksy.com
#17 Wingardium Leviosa Necklace And Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#18 Harry Potter Gryffindor Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#19 Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#20 Hogwarts Necklaces
Image source: etsy.com
#21 Golden Snitch Locket Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#22 Silver Stag Patronus Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#23 Tom Riddles Diary With Basilisk Tooth Necklace
Image source: folksy.com
#24 Harry Potter Potion Necklaces
Image source: etsy.com
#25 Harry Potter Wrap Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#26 Mischief Managed Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#27 Golden Snitch Pendant
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Dainty Silver Lightning Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#29 Harry Potter Broomstick Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#30 Deathly Hallows Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#31 Flying Key Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#32 Necklace With Harry Potter’s Felix Felicis Prop
Image source: etsy.com
#33 Dumbledore’s Army Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#34 Harry Potter Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#35 Voldemort Horcrux Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#36 Lily And Snape Inspired Locket
Image source: etsy.com
#37 Platform 9 3/4 Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#38 Silver Deathly Hallows Necklace
#39 Harry Potter’s Broom Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#40 Helga Hufflepuff Cup Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#41 Azkaban Prison Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#42 Harry Potter Books Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#43 Molly’s Magical Timeless Watch
Image source: etsy.com
#44 Golden Snitch Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#45 Luna Lovegood Glasses Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#46 Chocolate Frog Necklace
Image source: enchantedleaves.com
#47 Sorting Hat Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#48 Wizard Sweets Www.etsy.com/shop/thegeekbooteek
#49 Harry Potter Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#50 Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, And Ravenclaw Rings
Image source: etsy.com
#51 Hogwarts Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#52 Amortentia (love Potion) Bottle Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#53 Harry Potter Friendship Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#54 Seeker And Snitch Ear Climber
Image source: etsy.com
#55 Harry Potter Rings
Image source: etsy.com
#56 Hogwarts Watch
Image source: etsy.com
#57 Hermione Granger Rotating Time Turner Gold Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#58 Slytherin Graduation Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#59 Harry Potter Horcrux Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#60 Lightning Bolt Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#61 Sorting Hat Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#62 Harry Potter Ring With Stars
Image source: etsy.com
#63 Ravenclaw Graduation Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#64 Mandrake Root Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#65 Harry Potter Lightning Bolt Nose Piercing
Image source: etsy.com
#66 Harry Potter Inspired Snape Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#67 Harry Potter Tree Of Life Pendant
Image source: etsy.com
#68 Felix Felicis Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#69 Deathly Hallows Tunnel Piercings
#70 Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Wooden Stud Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#71 Snape Always Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#72 Wooden Deathly Hallows Pendant
Image source: etsy.com
#73 Deathly Hallows And Golden Snitch Charm Bracelet
#74 Polymer Clay Harry Potter Broomstick Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#75 Owl Hedwig Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#76 Wizard Sweets Www.etsy.com/shop/thegeekbooteek
#77 Deathly Hallows Friendship Bracelets
#78 Harry Potter Scar Earings
Image source: etsy.com
#79 Deathly Hollows Belly Button Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#80 Hallows Not Horcruxes Necklace
#81 Radish Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#82 Harry Potter Bracelet | Deathly Hallows X Golden Snitch
Image source: luulla.com
#83 Hermione’s Time Turner Necklace
Image source: luulla.com
Follow Us