84 Harry Potter Jewelery Pieces To Show That You’re Still Waiting For Your Hogwarts Letter

by

Unless you’re a real Harry Potter fan, stop reading right now, because this list of Harry Potter themed jewelry and accessories are imbued with magical properties that only Potterheads will get. When you hear “Hogwarts,” do you think of dermatology? Do you think that “Muggle” is a transitive verb meaning “to rob gently?” If you answered “Yes” to any of the above, then STOP READING NOW.

Ok, now that only you real fans are left, we at Bored Panda want to share this secret list with you. These are some of the best Harry Potter themed accessories that the Internet has to offer, and we’re sharing it exclusively with you. Which one do you think is the coolest? Vote below!

#1 Golden Snitch Ear Climber Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Hermione’s Time Turner Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#3 Wand Necklaces

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Golden Snitch Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Hedwig’s Necklace

Image source: Enchanted Leaves

#6 Harry Potter Charm Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#7 Harry Potter Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#8 Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace Pendant

Image source: etsy.com

#9 Salazar Slytherin Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Rowena Ravenclaw Eagle Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#11 Marauder’s Map In A Bottle Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#12 Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Pocket Watch

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Harry Potter Patronus Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Golden Snitch Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#15 Cedric Diggory Triwizard Tournament Golden Egg

Image source: amazon.com

#16 The Deadly Hallows Necklace

Image source: folksy.com

#17 Wingardium Leviosa Necklace And Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#18 Harry Potter Gryffindor Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#19 Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#20 Hogwarts Necklaces

Image source: etsy.com

#21 Golden Snitch Locket Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#22 Silver Stag Patronus Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#23 Tom Riddles Diary With Basilisk Tooth Necklace

Image source: folksy.com

#24 Harry Potter Potion Necklaces

Image source: etsy.com

#25 Harry Potter Wrap Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#26 Mischief Managed Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#27 Golden Snitch Pendant

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Dainty Silver Lightning Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#29 Harry Potter Broomstick Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#30 Deathly Hallows Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#31 Flying Key Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#32 Necklace With Harry Potter’s Felix Felicis Prop

Image source: etsy.com

#33 Dumbledore’s Army Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#34 Harry Potter Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#35 Voldemort Horcrux Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#36 Lily And Snape Inspired Locket

Image source: etsy.com

#37 Platform 9 3/4 Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#38 Silver Deathly Hallows Necklace

#39 Harry Potter’s Broom Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#40 Helga Hufflepuff Cup Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#41 Azkaban Prison Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#42 Harry Potter Books Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#43 Molly’s Magical Timeless Watch

Image source: etsy.com

#44 Golden Snitch Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#45 Luna Lovegood Glasses Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#46 Chocolate Frog Necklace

Image source: enchantedleaves.com

#47 Sorting Hat Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#48 Wizard Sweets Www.etsy.com/shop/thegeekbooteek

#49 Harry Potter Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#50 Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, And Ravenclaw Rings

Image source: etsy.com

#51 Hogwarts Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#52 Amortentia (love Potion) Bottle Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#53 Harry Potter Friendship Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#54 Seeker And Snitch Ear Climber

Image source: etsy.com

#55 Harry Potter Rings

Image source: etsy.com

#56 Hogwarts Watch

Image source: etsy.com

#57 Hermione Granger Rotating Time Turner Gold Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#58 Slytherin Graduation Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#59 Harry Potter Horcrux Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#60 Lightning Bolt Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#61 Sorting Hat Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#62 Harry Potter Ring With Stars

Image source: etsy.com

#63 Ravenclaw Graduation Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#64 Mandrake Root Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#65 Harry Potter Lightning Bolt Nose Piercing

Image source: etsy.com

#66 Harry Potter Inspired Snape Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#67 Harry Potter Tree Of Life Pendant

Image source: etsy.com

#68 Felix Felicis Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#69 Deathly Hallows Tunnel Piercings

#70 Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Wooden Stud Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#71 Snape Always Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#72 Wooden Deathly Hallows Pendant

Image source: etsy.com

#73 Deathly Hallows And Golden Snitch Charm Bracelet

#74 Polymer Clay Harry Potter Broomstick Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#75 Owl Hedwig Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#76 Wizard Sweets Www.etsy.com/shop/thegeekbooteek

#77 Deathly Hallows Friendship Bracelets

#78 Harry Potter Scar Earings

Image source: etsy.com

#79 Deathly Hollows Belly Button Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#80 Hallows Not Horcruxes Necklace

#81 Radish Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#82 Harry Potter Bracelet | Deathly Hallows X Golden Snitch

Image source: luulla.com

#83 Hermione’s Time Turner Necklace

Image source: luulla.com

