10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ana De Armas

2022 was a big year for Ana de Armas. She played one of the most iconic historical figures, Marylin Monroe, in the recently published biopic Blonde.

But before that, she had already made a name for herself in Spain and had an impressive acting portfolio. It’s safe to say that she’s now well on her way to becoming a huge star in Hollywood too. But what do you really know about Ana de Armas?

Here are the top ten interesting things you probably didn’t know about Ana de Armas.

1. Ana de Armas Is From Cuba

Credit: Deep Water

Ana de Armas is a Spanish actress who was born and raised in Havana, Cuba. Her grandparents were Spanish immigrants who came to Cuba. Growing up in Cub, she had no internet access and had little knowledge of the pop culture world outside of Cuba. However, she was always passionate about acting and wanted to pursue an acting career from a young age. That was the reason why she decided to move to Madrid at the age of 18.

2. She Didn’t Speak English When She Came to Hollywood

Believe it or not, Ana de Armas took a big risk when she came to Hollywood to seek new acting opportunities because she didn’t speak a word of English. The first gigs she landed were in English, though, so she had to wing it. She learned the script by heart without understanding a word of it, proving once again that hard work always pays off.

3. She Was a Big Deal in Spain

Thanks to her incredible talent, after moving to Spain from Cuba, she quickly became a huge star there. She had several big roles, from teenage shows like El Internado to romance movies like Una rosa de Francia.

4. She Left Her ‘Big Break’ Show

Credit: El Internado

El Internado was a Spanish show about a group of teenagers living in an exclusive boarding school full of mysteries and secrets. It was immensely popular in Spain and Europe, making Ana de Armas a hugely famous celebrity. A little too famous, if you ask her. When she felt like this new celebrity status may hinder her acting career, she decided to quit the show and pursue other opportunities. She eventually asked to be written out of the show and start fresh.

6. She Was Once Married

She was once married to another Spanish celebrity, Marc Clotet. They got married in 2011 and divorced in 2013. After that, she was engaged to talent agent Franklin Latt for a brief period of time.

7. She Dated Ben Affleck

In case you missed it, Ana de Armas used to date Ben Affleck at one point. The two met on the set of Deep Water and dated for almost a year. There were a ton of paparazzo shots of the lovebirds going for dog walks and grabbing coffee during the infamous lockdown of 2020. After they split, Ben Affleck got back together with his ex Jennifer Lopez.

5. She Learned English in 2 Years

Credit: Blonde

One of the most interesting things you probably didn’t know about Ana is that she managed to learn English in just two years. She didn’t want to be confined to playing only Latina characters, so she spent four months in full-time education to learn English and improve her chances of success. Quite impressive and applaudable, if you ask us.

8. Ana de Armas Was a Bond Girl

One of her first roles in Hollywood was in the 25th Bond installment, No Time to Die, where she briefly appeared as a mysterious CIA agent and a Bond girl, Paloma.

9. She Is a Dog Mom

Ana de Armas is a proud dog mom of two cute puppies. One of them is named Elvis, and the other one Salsa. So cute!

10. She Didn’t Go Blonde for Blonde

Another interesting fact about Ana de Armas is that she didn’t bleach her hair blonde for her big break in Hollywood, Blonde. Instead, she wore blonde wigs for the role. This didn’t stop her from fully transforming into Marylin Monroe and winning everyone’s hearts. She was so good in this movie that she received a massive 14-minute long standing ovation during the film’s world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Add Comment

