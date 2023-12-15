With the incredible movie lineups for 2024, one good way to get started is with Jeymes Samuel‘s epic biblical comedy-drama, The Book of Clarence. Although the film premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023, it’s scheduled for its theatrical release on January 12, 2024. The Book of Clarence is written, directed, and co-produced by the mind that directed the 2021 The Harder They Fall. The Book of Clarence‘s plot and theme cater to a wide range of audiences.
Although it seemed wrapped up on a religious note, The Book of Clarence has its fair share of slapstick comedy, gladiatorial fights, musicals, and miracles. Set in 33 A.D. in a parallel timeline to the biblical Jesus of Nazareth, The Book of Clarence follows the life of a down-on-his-luck, streetwise man, Clarence told in three acts. To prove he’s not a nobody and escape a poverty-ridden life, Clarence claims to be a Messiah like Jesus, sent by God. To help bring his screenplay to life, these are the top eclectic, star-studded cast of Jeymes Samuel’s The Book of Clarence.
LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence
Since making his feature film debut in the independent drama Short Term 12 (2013), LaKeith Stanfield is one of the fastest-rising African-American actors in Hollywood. Stanfield plays the titular character Clarence in The Book of Clarence. Part of the beauty of the film is getting the right cast for its lead. At the heart of it all, Clarence just wants to change his fortune. When an opportunity presents itself to give him glory and riches, Clarence jumps right into it. However, his con as a Messiah will trigger events leading to his self-awakening. Although the film may not be “Oscar material,” LaKeith Stanfield’s performance definitely deserves recognition. As a twin, LaKeith Stanfield also plays Clarence’s twin brother, Thomas, one of the 12 disciples of Jesus.
RJ Cyler as Elijah
RJ Cyler starred as James Beckwourth in Jeymes Samuel’s directorial debut, The Harder They Fall (2021). Continuing his relationship with the director, he was cast in The Book of Clarence. Cyler plays Elijah, Clarence’s best friend. Elijah is one of Clarence’s first followers, availing himself to be used for Clarence’s fake miracles. Although his acting career began a decade ago in 2023, RJ Cyler has starred in a few noteworthy movies. Besides The Harder They Fall (2021), Cyler is also known for his roles in the TV series, Rap Sh!t, and the movies Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015), Power Rangers (2017), War Machine (2017), and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018).
Omar Sy as Barabbas
French actor Omar Sy plays Barabbas, a previously enslaved gladiator. After Clarence earns his respect, Barabbas becomes a close friend and a part of Clarence’s growing camp. Standing at a height of 1.90 meters, Sy always has an unmissable on-screen presence. Playing Barabbas, Sy is one of the interesting characters in The Book of Clarence. Omar Sy is popularly known for playing Assane Diop in the Netflix series Lupin. The actor also played notable roles in Intouchables (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Jurassic World (2015), Transformers: The Last Knight (as Hot Rod), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).
Anna Diop as Varinia
Varinia is the sister of the ancient local gang leader Jedidiah the Terrible (Eric Kofi-Abrefa), to whom Clarence owes a debt after losing a chariot race to Mary Magdalene. Yet, Varinia is still Clarence’s love interest. Senegalese-American actress and model Anna Diop plays the character of Varinia. Anna Diop is known for her roles in Everybody Hates Chris (2006–2008), The Messengers (2015), 24: Legacy (2017), Titans (2018–2023), Us (2019), and Nanny (2022).
James McAvoy as Pontius Pilate
Scottish actor James McAvoy was cast as the ruthless Pontius Pilate. With the growth of religious sects in Rome, Pontius Pilate is hellbent on exposing and dismantling the groups to avoid an uprising. Clarence’s growing sect catches his attention. However, after discovering Clarence is just a con man performing fake miracles, he tries to use Clarence to bring down Jesus and his disciples. Over the years, with a career of over 25 years, James McAvoy has raked up an impressive acting resúmé. Some of his top performances include The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), The Last King of Scotland (2006), Atonement (2007), X-Men films as Charles Xavier, Split (2016), and Glass (2019).
Caleb McLaughlin as Zeke
Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin is part of the cast of The Book of Clarence. He plays the character of Zeke, a close friend of Clarence and a willing follower of Clarence’s camp. Besides his breakthrough role with Stranger Things, McLaughlin’s notable film roles include High Flying Bird (2019), Concrete Cowboy (2020), and Shooting Stars (2023).
David Oyelowo as John the Baptist
Emmy-nominated British actor David Oyelowo plays the iconic role of John the Baptist. His slapstick comedy performance with the character is one of the highlights of the film’s early scenes. Like the biblical John the Baptist, Oyelowo’s role in The Book of Clarence is minor and short. David Oyelowo has earned recognition for several performances in film and television. Some of his works include The Last King of Scotland (2006), Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Lincoln (2012), The Butler (2013), Selma (2014), Queen of Katwe (2016), and See How They Run (2022).
Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Clarence’s mother
Although she doesn’t get much screen time, English actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste delivers an amazing performance as Clarence’s mother. While her other twin son, Thomas, has chosen to be a part of Jesus’ 12 disciples, her other twin son has chosen to be the leader of a new camp. As Clarence navigates his way through his newfound ministry, Jean-Baptiste’s character provides motherly wisdom and advice to him. The Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste is known for her roles in Secrets & Lies (1996), Without a Trace (2002–2009), Blindspot (2015–2016), Homecoming (2018), and The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies (2023).
Alfre Woodard as Mother Mary
Academy Award-nominated, Emmy-winning actress Alfre Woodard is cast as Mother Mary in The Book of Clarence. It would not be the first time Woodard is playing a historical figure. She portrayed Winnie Mandela in the TV movie Mandela (1987) and Harriet Tubman in Race to Freedom: The Underground Railroad (1994). Alfre Woodard has had an extensive acting career as a stage, television, and film actress.
Teyana Taylor as Mary Magdalene
The multi-talented actor, singer, dancer, and music video director Teyana Taylor was cast as Mary Magdalene in The Book of Clarence. Her character is introduced in the opening scene as she competes and wins a race against Clarence and Elijah. Besides The Book of Clarence, Teyana Taylor is known for her roles in Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010), Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011), Coming 2 America (2021), and White Men Can’t Jump (2023).
Benedict Cumberbatch as Benjamin
Besides the lead characters, Benedict Cumberbatch‘s starring role as Benjamin is one of the highlights of The Book of Clarence. Cumberbatch makes an appearance in the film’s Third Act. Like David Oyelowo, Benedict Cumberbatch’s character appears in a short amount of screen time. However, his short performance in The Book of Clarence adds spice to the film’s plot.
